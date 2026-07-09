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WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
09.07.26 | 08:02
92,34 Euro
-0,13 % -0,12
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,6898,1618:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
90 Leser
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KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. (KRUK, the Company) discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group.
Q2 2026

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
Q2 2026Q2 2025change
PLN 1101mPLN 2581m-57%
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Q2 2026Q2 2025change
PLN 351mPLN 577m-39%
The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
Q2 2026Q2 2026change
PLN 1039mPLN 987m+5%
Deviation between actual and projected recoveries*
Q2 2026
PLN 44,96m
Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries**
Q2 2026
5%



IH 2026

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
IH 2026IH 2025change
PLN 2842mPLN 3670m-23%
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
IH 2026IH 2025change
PLN 864mPLN 805m+7%
The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
IH 2026IH 2025change
PLN 2011mPLN 1910m+5%


*Position "Deviation between actual and projected recoveries, decreases on early collections in collateralised cases, payments from original creditor" in the financial statements.
**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.

The finally determined financial results for IH 2026 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for IH 2026, scheduled for issue on August 26th 2026.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain and France. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-09 14:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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