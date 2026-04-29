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WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:19
104,95 Euro
+0,38 % +0,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,70113,5018:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 17:15 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 1Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- March 31st 2026, issued on April 28th 2026.

The report consists of three parts:

  1. KRUK Group FS Q1 2026_1part
  2. KRUK FS Q1 2026_2part
  3. KRUK's Q1 2026 additional information_3part

Financial highlights

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-31 Mar 2026 unaudited1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited1 Jan-31 Mar 2026 unaudited1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited
Revenue783,431802,199184,689191,694
Operating profit384,482393,41790,63994,011
Profit before tax270,840280,74563,84967,087
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent262,290251,62561,83360,128
Net cash from operating activities124,651445,22729,386106,391
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement512,998228,806120,93654,675
Cash recoveries971,209923,435228,956220,664
Net cash from investing activities(31,109)(22,386)(7,334)(5,349)
Net cash from financing activities60,915(408,688)14,360(97,660)
Net change in cash154,45714,15336,4123,382
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)12.6612.352.992.95
Average number of shares ('000)19,49219,38619,49219,386
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)13.4612.983.173.10
As at31 Mar 2026 unaudited31 Dec 202531 Mar 2026 unaudited31 Dec 2025
Total assets13,567,73513,032,1733,163,0853,083,297
Non-current liabilities7,138,7527,075,7991,664,2781,674,072
Current liabilities793,521629,910184,996149,031
Equity5,635,4625,326,4641,313,8111,260,194
Share capital19,49219,4924,5444,612
Book value per ordinary share289.12273.2667.4064.65


The interim report for the first quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 17:13 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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