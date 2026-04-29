KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 1Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- March 31st 2026, issued on April 28th 2026.

The report consists of three parts:

KRUK Group FS Q1 2026_1part KRUK FS Q1 2026_2part KRUK's Q1 2026 additional information_3part

Financial highlights

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-31 Mar 2026 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Mar 2026 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited Revenue 783,431 802,199 184,689 191,694 Operating profit 384,482 393,417 90,639 94,011 Profit before tax 270,840 280,745 63,849 67,087 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 262,290 251,625 61,833 60,128 Net cash from operating activities 124,651 445,227 29,386 106,391 Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 512,998 228,806 120,936 54,675 Cash recoveries 971,209 923,435 228,956 220,664 Net cash from investing activities (31,109) (22,386) (7,334) (5,349) Net cash from financing activities 60,915 (408,688) 14,360 (97,660) Net change in cash 154,457 14,153 36,412 3,382 Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 12.66 12.35 2.99 2.95 Average number of shares ('000) 19,492 19,386 19,492 19,386 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 13.46 12.98 3.17 3.10 As at 31 Mar 2026 unaudited 31 Dec 2025 31 Mar 2026 unaudited 31 Dec 2025 Total assets 13,567,735 13,032,173 3,163,085 3,083,297 Non-current liabilities 7,138,752 7,075,799 1,664,278 1,674,072 Current liabilities 793,521 629,910 184,996 149,031 Equity 5,635,462 5,326,464 1,313,811 1,260,194 Share capital 19,492 19,492 4,544 4,612 Book value per ordinary share 289.12 273.26 67.40 64.65



The interim report for the first quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 17:13 CEST.