Applications Now Open for the Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship for Sciences, a One-Time Award Supporting Undergraduate Students in Science-Related Degree Programs Across the United States

Seguin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - The Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship for Sciences has officially opened its application period for undergraduate students nationwide, inviting aspiring scientists to compete for a one-time award that recognizes academic achievement, critical thinking, and a genuine passion for scientific inquiry. Established by Dr. Kerry Evans, a seasoned emergency room physician with more than two decades of experience in critical care, the scholarship reflects his enduring commitment to healthcare and education.

Dr. Kerry Evans

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/320580_b0b10cd264b4fbf2_001full.jpg

The Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship is designed to support the next generation of scientists at a time when innovation in medicine, technology, and research is more essential than ever. Rather than limiting opportunity to a single city or state, the program is open to eligible undergraduate students attending accredited institutions throughout the United States.

"Science moves forward when curious minds are given the resources to pursue their questions," said Dr. Kerry Evans. "This scholarship exists to remind students that their ideas matter and that the scientific community is ready to welcome their contributions."

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship, applicants must:

Be currently enrolled undergraduate students at accredited institutions.

Be pursuing a degree in a science-related field.

Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA as outlined on the scholarship website.

Be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

The Essay Challenge

Central to the application is a 1,000-word essay responding to the following prompt: "Science is a collaborative endeavor that builds upon the discoveries of those who came before. Discuss a scientific breakthrough that has inspired you and explain how you envision contributing to the field."

Selection committees will evaluate each essay on critical thinking, clarity of writing, and demonstrated enthusiasm for scientific inquiry. Applicants are encouraged to explore the broader implications of the discovery they discuss and connect it to their own academic and career goals.

How to Apply

Applicants must complete the online application form, submit their essay, provide official transcripts from their current institution, and gather letters of recommendation from professors or other qualified individuals who can speak to their academic abilities and potential. All required documents must be submitted to apply@drkerryevansscholarship.com by the application deadline.

Key Dates

Application Deadline: May 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: June 15, 2027

The scholarship is a one-time award, making this application cycle a distinct opportunity for undergraduates seeking recognition and financial support for their scientific studies. Dr. Kerry Evans encourages students from all backgrounds and areas of scientific study - from biology and chemistry to physics and applied sciences - to submit their applications ahead of the deadline.

About The Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship

The Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship for Sciences was founded by Dr. Kerry Evans, an emergency room physician with over two decades of experience in critical care and a long-standing dedication to healthcare and education. Established as a platform to support aspiring scientists and advance the field, the scholarship provides financial assistance to undergraduate students pursuing science-related degrees in the United States. Its core mission is to inspire and empower young minds to achieve their academic goals and make a positive, lasting impact on the world. To learn more, visit https://drkerryevansscholarship.com/.

Contact Information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320580