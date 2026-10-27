Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PAV.H) (the "Company") announces that John Zorbas has resigned as a director of the Company, effective October 26, 2026. Mr. Zorbas has also ceased to be a member of the Company's audit committee.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Zorbas for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Following Mr. Zorbas's resignation, the Board of Directors consists of Mark Klein and Steve Colivas. The Company intends to appoint an additional director and reconstitute its audit committee as soon as practicable, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Klein

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the appointment of an additional director and the reconstitution of the Company's audit committee. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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