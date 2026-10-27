BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Estimating Edge, the company behind The EDGE, a leading all-in-one takeoff and estimating solution for specialty trades, and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, recently released a new educational resource titled "What Kind of Construction Estimating Analytics Should You Look At."

The piece explains how estimating analytics follow a bid from the first estimate to the finished job, so contractors can see how their bidding process is performing and adjust when necessary.

Three key metrics are highlighted specifically:

Bid-hit ratio to see where pricing may need attention by trade, job size or region

Estimate-to-actual cost variance to flag recurring overruns on specific materials or line items before they affect future bids

Change order trends to find scope items that keep getting left out of estimates

The blog also looks at how takeoff and estimating software, like The EDGE, supports this analysis with takeoff and estimating built into the same system, real-time reporting and bids tracked throughout the project lifecycle.

The resource is available now. Click here to learn more.

Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-explores-construction-estimating-analytics-1237960