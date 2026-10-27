Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ST

WKN: A3LWHE | ISIN: XS2779793061 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 17:00
93,04 
+0,24 % +0,22
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,9993,3919:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 19:34 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS exercises issuer call for EUR 500 million green bond due December 2026

(Oslo, 27 October 2026)

Statkraft AS ("Statkraft") has decided to exercise its issuer call option in respect of its EUR 500,000,000 3.125 per cent. Green Notes due 13 December 2026 (ISIN XS2723597XXX) (the "Notes").

Pursuant to the Issuer Call provisions set out in the applicable Final Terms and the Conditions of the Notes, Statkraft hereby gives irrevocable notice to holders of the Notes of its election to redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding Notes on 13 November 2026 at 100 per cent. of their Calculation Amount, together with interest accrued to but excluding the Optional Redemption Date.

Statkraft will apply for the Notes to be delisted from Euronext Dublin.

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.