Statkraft AS exercises issuer call for EUR 500 million green bond due December 2026

(Oslo, 27 October 2026)

Statkraft AS ("Statkraft") has decided to exercise its issuer call option in respect of its EUR 500,000,000 3.125 per cent. Green Notes due 13 December 2026 (ISIN XS2723597XXX) (the "Notes").

Pursuant to the Issuer Call provisions set out in the applicable Final Terms and the Conditions of the Notes, Statkraft hereby gives irrevocable notice to holders of the Notes of its election to redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding Notes on 13 November 2026 at 100 per cent. of their Calculation Amount, together with interest accrued to but excluding the Optional Redemption Date.

Statkraft will apply for the Notes to be delisted from Euronext Dublin.

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652