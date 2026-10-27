

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (COD.L, CODGF, CODYY, SGO.PA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales growth of 1.8%, with sales increasing across all regions.



Sales totaled €11.62 billion, compared with €11.42 billion a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 2.5%.



Organic sales increased 8.0% in Asia-Pacific, 2.5% in Europe and 0.6% in the Americas. Construction chemicals delivered 6.3% organic growth during the quarter. Strong performance in Asia-Pacific and construction chemicals offset weakness in Latin America.



Prices rose 3.2%, reflecting the group's focus on value-added solutions amid a more pronounced inflationary environment. However, changes in business structure reduced quarterly sales growth by 2.1%, while currency movements provided a positive 1.4% impact.



Saint-Gobain confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting an EBITDA margin of more than 15.0% and like-for-like sales growth in the second half of the year.



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