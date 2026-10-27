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ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 19:50 Uhr
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Lumia Security Adds Claude Compliance API Integration, Expanding AI Governance Options for Enterprises

New integration makes it easier to monitor Claude activity, with options to extend protection through real-time policy enforcement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Lumia Security, provider of a unified AI Control Plane, today announced support for Anthropic's Claude Compliance API. This integration gives organizations a straightforward way to gain visibility into Claude Enterprise usage and monitor activity across their AI environment.

Customers can now connect Claude Enterprise directly to the Lumia platform without changing their network infrastructure. The integration gives security teams visibility into Claude conversations, file uploads, and agent activity, helping them understand how AI is being used and what information is being shared. This activity data also provides valuable context for investigating potential security incidents and supporting compliance reviews.

"Every organization is approaching AI governance a little differently, and we want to meet customers where they are," said Bobi Gilburd, CTO and Co-Founder of Lumia Security. "The Claude Compliance API gives them a straightforward way to start with visibility and monitoring. But visibility is just the first step. With Lumia's inline controls, customers can also enforce policies in real time, stop risky activity before it becomes a problem, and help employees make safer decisions about how they use AI."

For organizations that need more proactive controls, Lumia can also be deployed inline through existing network infrastructure or as a standalone agent. This enables security teams to inspect AI interactions and agent actions in real time, enforce policies, and intervene when needed, whether by blocking risky activity, redacting sensitive information, guiding users, or requiring additional oversight.

Together, these options give organizations the flexibility to start with visibility and expand their controls as their AI governance needs evolve, all within Lumia's unified platform.

The Claude Compliance API integration is available now.

Learn more at https://www.lumia.security/blog/claude-compliance-api.

About Lumia Security

Lumia enables organizations to innovate confidently, knowing AI is safe to use by default. Its AI Control platform governs AI interactions and agent actions across applications, models, and environments.

Lumia combines broad and deep AI protocol support with an understanding of content, context, and intent. Organizations can define business-tailored policies in natural language and enforce them in real time through flexible interventions.

Lumia serves enterprises across financial services, technology, telecommunications, and law firms. The company was named a 2026 Gartner Cool Vendor in Coolest Vendor Innovations in Securing AI.

https://www.lumia.security

Lumia Security
info@lumia.security

SOURCE: Lumia Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lumia-security-adds-claude-compliance-api-integration-expanding-a-1242434

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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