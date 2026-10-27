Living Security Announces Security, Sold Podcast Hosted by CEO Ashley Rose

Candid conversations with CISOs on the leadership challenges behind security decisions, from the boardroom to the budget.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Living Security , the AI-native Human Risk Management (HRM) company, today announced Security, Sold , a cybersecurity leadership podcast hosted by Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. The series explores how security leaders earn executive trust, make the case for investment and build support for action across the business.

Security leaders can spot a problem and recommend a fix, but moving the organization requires support from people with different priorities. Security, Sold looks at how CISOs and senior security executives build that support. Guests talk through the decisions they made, what those decisions taught them and how they learned to turn risk into a story the business understands.

The show grows out of Living Security's work in human risk management. Founded in 2017, the company helps security teams identify where risk is building across humans and AI agents, act on it and show leadership that risk is going down. That last step is where many programs stall.

Manish Khera, CISO and SVP, Business Security Officer, described the job on the show's first episode: "As a CISO, I'm an SME around cybersecurity. So I provide risk information so the business can make informed decisions. And that decision we made together is a decision we stick to together, right?"

Security, Sold is about that moment: turning a measured risk into a decision the business backs.

"Human Risk Management can give a security leader a number worth defending: where risk is building, what is driving it and whether it is going down," said Rose. "Defending it is its own skill, and nobody hands it to you with the dashboard. Every CISO is now a salesperson. I wanted a place where leaders could talk honestly about that work: the budget conversation that stalled, the relationship that changed a decision and what they'd do differently today. Those stories are how other leaders make progress inside their own organizations."

A podcast for CISOs on the business side of security

Each episode works through one leadership challenge from a guest's own experience. Topics include communicating with boards and executives, working through competing priorities, building investment cases and bringing security into business decisions earlier. Across human risk, AI adoption, identity and resilience, the question stays the same: how do leaders turn an understanding of risk into action? Guests share what worked and what didn't.

Episodes now available include:

"How I Stopped Being 'The Security Person'" with Manish Khera, CISO and SVP, Business Security Officer. Khera explains why security teams default to "no" and how to replace it with shared, informed risk decisions the business stands behind. He also covers how relationships shape outcomes before and during a crisis.

Khera explains why security teams default to "no" and how to replace it with shared, informed risk decisions the business stands behind. He also covers how relationships shape outcomes before and during a crisis. "Identity Already Sees Access. I Needed It to See Behavior" with Leda Muller, Chief Information Security and Privacy Officer, Stanford Residential & Dining Enterprises. Muller explores what risky behavior looks like beyond malicious data movement, including AI use that doesn't match someone's role, and why behavior is often the clearest signal as AI spreads across the workforce. Identity shows what a person can reach. Behavior shows what they are doing with it.

Upcoming conversations include Daniel Bowden, Marsh Global Business CISO, on "The Room You Have to Win Before the Board Ever Sees It."

Listen and subscribe

New episodes are released every other Tuesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. Explore Security, Sold, listen to available episodes, watch the trailer and apply to be a guest at livingsecurity.com/podcast-security-sold .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure and reduce human cyber risk across humans and AI agents. Its AI-native Human Risk Management platform combines behavioral, identity and threat intelligence to predict risk, guide response and prevent cyber incidents before they occur. By connecting security data to measurable business outcomes, Living Security enables organizations to continuously reduce workforce risk while strengthening organizational resilience.

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-announces-security-sold-podcast-hosted-by-ceo-ash-1242743