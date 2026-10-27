Company data also shows a 99.1% call pickup rate for the third quarter of 2026 as mobile home community operators place greater focus on speed to lead

Hilliard, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - MHP Sales Manager, an AI-powered sales and leasing platform built exclusively for manufactured housing communities, today announced that its Sales & Leasing Desk reached new leads in a median of 1 minute 12 seconds during coverage hours in September 2026, based on an analysis of more than 800 interactions. The company also reported a 99.1% call pickup rate for the third quarter of 2026.

MHP Sales Manager tracks speed to lead as a core performance indicator for the mobile home communities it supports.

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The response-time figure measures the time between when a new contact is created in the company's system and the first call or SMS from one of its human sales representatives. MHP Sales Manager tracks this metric, commonly known as speed to lead, as a core performance indicator for the mobile home communities it supports.

Why the company tracks speed to lead

According to MHP Sales Manager, mobile home communities typically need conversations with around 100 Facebook leads to close the sale of a single home. The company reports that operators often attribute low conversion rates to poor lead quality, when delayed responses are frequently a contributing factor.

"A lot of operators tell me, 'Facebook leads aren't qualified,'" said Chris Valero, founder and CEO of MHP Sales Manager. "But when I dig into how they reached that conclusion, they usually took hours, sometimes days, to respond to the first inquiry, and even longer to answer every message after that. That's not a lead-quality problem. That's a speed and follow-up problem."

"Some operators are still thinking like it's 2021 or 2022, when you could list a home at almost any price and have five buyers waiting," Valero added. "That's not the market anymore. Buyers have options. If you take a day or two to reply, by the time you reach the prospect, they may have already toured another home."

Broader sales research supports the focus on response time. A widely cited Harvard Business Review study, "The Short Life of Online Sales Leads," analyzed roughly 1.25 million leads and found that companies attempting contact within an hour of an inquiry were nearly seven times as likely to qualify the lead as those that waited one hour longer, and more than 60 times as likely as those that waited a day or more. The same research found that nearly a quarter of companies never responded to an online lead at all.

Where follow-up commonly breaks down

MHP Sales Manager notes that community managers are often responsible for rent collection, maintenance coordination, rule enforcement, and resident calls, while sales inquiries arrive across Messenger, Marketplace, voicemail, and text. Based on its work with park owners, the company identifies several areas where follow-up most often breaks down:

Coverage of Facebook and Marketplace messages after business hours and on weekends

Measurement of time to first contact for new inquiries

The number of call and text attempts made before a lead is closed out

Tracking of calls, texts, and social messages in a single system

Same-day follow-up after a prospect misses a scheduled showing

"Speed preserves intent," Valero said. "The faster you respond, the more likely the prospect is still actively trying to solve the problem. You don't need every lead to be perfect. You need enough opportunities, contacted quickly enough, with enough follow-up, to create one completed home sale."

How the Sales & Leasing Desk operates

MHP Sales Manager combines Christina AI, its 24/7 AI sales and leasing assistant for Facebook Messenger, with a human Sales & Leasing Desk. Christina responds to new inquiries at any hour, answers common questions, prescreens prospects, and schedules showings. The Sales & Leasing Desk follows up by phone and text, confirms appointments, and works no-shows. All interactions are tracked in a single platform, allowing operators to follow each lead from first message to move-in.

"We don't call once, get no answer, and declare the lead bad," said Valero. "We follow up, answer questions, push for a home tour today or tomorrow, and keep the process moving. That's how Facebook becomes predictable: by responding before competitors do."

More information about MHP Sales Manager is available at https://www.mhpsalesmanager.com.

About MHP Sales Manager

MHP Sales Manager is an AI-driven sales and leasing platform built specifically for manufactured housing community owners and operators managing at least 1,000 pads. Combining a 24/7 AI sales and leasing assistant, an MHP-focused CRM, showing and reminder automation, and a dedicated Sales & Leasing Desk, MHP Sales Manager helps operators convert ad spend into qualified leads, booked showings, and move-ins across mobile home park portfolios. The company is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

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