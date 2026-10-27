Creates 78 new jobs and strengthens Fairfax County's growing aerospace sector

Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Auria Space, a company that delivers technology advancement from orbit to the tactical edge for next-generation space, satellite, and mission systems, will establish its first East Coast headquarters in Reston. The company will invest $1.8 million and create 78 new jobs, using the new facility to strengthen its proximity to key government and commercial clients in one of the nation's leading hubs for space and national security innovation.

"Northern Virginia is rapidly becoming Auria's largest employment footprint, making Reston the natural choice to complement our existing Warrenton operations and serve as our East Coast headquarters," said Damian DiPippa, Chief Executive Officer of Auria. "We are thrilled to be opening a new facility that strengthens our ability to collaborate with nearby customers and partners while providing a world-class mission integration center for our team to develop, test, demonstrate, and integrate the advanced command, control, and mission integration capabilities on which our national security customers depend. We are grateful to Governor Spanberger and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their partnership and support as we continue investing in Virginia and expanding opportunities for the exceptional talent that calls the Commonwealth home."

Formed in 2024 through the merger of several national security and space technology firms, Auria provides end-to-end capabilities supporting space operations, satellite communications, space domain awareness, missile defense, and cybersecurity for government, commercial, and international customers. The company specializes in command, control, and communications software, satellite scheduling and mission planning, and data-driven systems that enable precise, secure, and resilient operation of space assets.

"Congratulations to Auria on this exciting expansion and the establishment of its East Coast headquarters in Reston," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Auria's decision to grow in Fairfax County reflects the strength of our region's space and defense ecosystem, exceptional talent base, and proximity to the federal partners advancing our nation's most critical missions. We are proud to welcome Auria's new mission integration center and look forward to the company's continued contributions to innovation, national security, and opportunity across our community."

"Auria's investment in Reston is welcome news for Fairfax County and the people who will build their careers here," said Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn. We are honored that the company has chosen the Hunter Mill District for this next phase of growth, bringing its innovative work closer to the exceptional talent, partners, and connected community that make Reston a natural home for companies building the future of space operations."

"Auria builds software that connects space missions from orbit to the tactical edge, and its new East Coast headquarters puts that work within reach of the national security agencies it serves," said George D. Thomas, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "Fairfax County is home to the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Missile Defense Agency, along with many of the companies that support the Space Force and the Intelligence Community. Auria's team will work alongside the customers, engineers and partners who will help it grow. We are proud to welcome Auria to Fairfax County."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Auria's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

"We are proud to welcome Auria's East Coast headquarters to Fairfax," said Governor Abigail Spanberger. "Auria's decision to expand its presence in the Commonwealth reflects confidence in our business environment, strategic location, and our continued support of innovative aerospace and defense companies. My Administration looks forward to a longstanding partnership with Auria as the company expands, creates dozens of new jobs for Virginians, and advances technologies that support our national security."





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