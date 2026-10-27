Bracco Group: Bracco Announces $230 Million Investment in First U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Injectable Contrast Media

Bracco Announces $230 Million Investment in First U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Injectable Contrast Media

New state-of-the-art facility in North Carolina will strengthen supply chain resilience, expand manufacturing capacity and reinforce Bracco's long-term commitment to the U.S. market

Investment expected to create 200 jobs in Sanford, North Carolina

MILAN, October 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco, a global leader in diagnostic imaging, today announced plans to invest $230 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility for injectable contrast media in Sanford, North Carolina. Expected to create 200 jobs, the investment marks a significant milestone in Bracco's global manufacturing strategy, expanding production capacity and strengthening supply chain resilience in the United States, the company's largest market.

"For almost 100 years, Bracco has been guided by one purpose: improving people's lives. The United States is our largest market and home to many of the patients we serve," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice Chairman and CEO of Bracco Imaging. "Producing injectable contrast media here in Sanford brings our supply closer to American hospitals and patients and makes it even more resilient. We chose North Carolina for its talent and life sciences ecosystem. As a family-owned company, we invest for the long term, and we look forward to growing with the Sanford community for decades to come."

The new state-of-the-art sterile manufacturing facility will complement Bracco's established production operations across Europe, Asia and Canada, creating a more geographically diversified and resilient manufacturing network. With additional sterile manufacturing capacity in the United States, Bracco will be better positioned to meet growing demand, respond to customer needs and support reliable access to injectable contrast media used in diagnostic imaging.

The facility will be developed with a focus on advanced manufacturing capabilities and the high standards of quality that underpin Bracco's global operations, supporting the company's mission to advance diagnostic imaging and improve patient care.

Bracco selected Sanford, North Carolina, for its skilled workforce, established life sciences ecosystem and supportive environment for advanced manufacturing. The investment is expected to create 200 jobs across manufacturing, engineering, technical operations, quality, warehousing and administrative functions, contributing to the continued growth of the state's life sciences sector.

The project builds on Bracco's nearly century-long history of innovation in diagnostic imaging and reflects its continued investment in the manufacturing capabilities needed to support healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.

The press release issued by the North Carolina Department of Commerce on the investment can be viewed here.

The press release issued by the Sanford Area Growth Alliance on the investment can be viewed here.

About Bracco

Bracco Group, founded in 1927, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging committed to advancing healthcare and improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine.

The company operates in the healthcare sector in more than 100 countries, with a workforce of over 4,000 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, with a global footprint.

With a strong commitment to innovation, investing around 9% of its reference turnover in research and development, Bracco develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging, including contrast agents for X-ray, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging, as well as microbubbles for contrast-enhanced ultrasound and molecular imaging agents such as radioactive tracers and novel positron emission tomography imaging agents, alongside artificial intelligence-based solutions. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast management technologies for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging.

Discover more at www.bracco.com.

Media Contacts:

Bracco Press Contact:

Alessandra Vulpiani

Bracco Imaging, Senior Marketing Communication Manager

Alessandra.Vulpiani@bracco.com

Shannon Moore

Vice President, Global Health Media on behalf of Bracco Imaging

T: 714-348-4838

shannon.moore@edelman.com

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