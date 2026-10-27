Voolist's plan to add four marketplaces would give resellers more sales channels to manage through its cross-listing platform

Dusseldorf, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Voolist, a cross-listing and inventory management platform for online sellers and resellers, today announced plans to add Mercari, Grailed, Whatnot and TikTok Shop integrations by the end of 2026. The planned additions aim to give sellers more options for managing product listings across multiple online sales channels from one place.





Voolist Expands Its Cross-Listing Platform With Four Planned Marketplace Integrations



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Selling on multiple marketplaces helps resellers reach more potential buyers, but it also creates operational challenges. Sellers need to manage listings, maintain accurate inventory, and remove products from other channels after a sale. Handling these tasks manually takes time and can leave duplicate listings active after an item has sold.

Voolist brings supported marketplaces into a centralized workflow, allowing sellers to manage product listings through one platform. Its tools include cross-listing, listing imports, bulk editing, AI-assisted listing creation, and inventory management.

"Managing listings across multiple marketplaces shouldn't mean repeating the same work or constantly checking every channel after a sale," said Abdallah Altokhy, founder of Voolist. "We're building Voolist to make multichannel selling easier to manage, with practical listing tools and inventory automation that help sellers spend less time on repetitive tasks."

Voolist currently supports cross-listing across seven sales channels, establishing a base for the proposed expansion. On supported integrations, its inventory sync can detect a sale and automatically remove corresponding listings from other connected marketplaces.

The company's next step is to pursue the four planned connections by the end of 2026. Their eventual scope will determine how sellers can use them alongside Voolist's existing channels. As its marketplace coverage develops, Voolist is focusing on making multichannel selling more manageable for individual resellers and small ecommerce businesses. The expansion would extend its cross-listing options without changing the need for sellers to understand what each supported connection can do.

About Voolist

Voolist is a cross-listing and inventory management platform for online sellers and resellers. It helps users manage listings across supported sales channels and coordinate inventory from one place, with tools for bulk editing, sales detection, automatic delisting, and inventory organization. The company is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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