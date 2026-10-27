Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of LUNR Aerospace Corporation ("LUNR" or the "Company"). The Toronto-based Company recently distributed approximately eight million common shares that became issuable following the conversion of previously issued subscription receipts. The shares began trading today on the CSE under the ticker symbol FLY.

LUNR is a Canadian aerospace company developing orbital launch systems and infrastructure to establish sovereign Canadian access to space and serve the growing global launch market. The Company aims to address constraints in global launch capacity by providing domestic and international customers with orbital launch services. Leveraging Canada's geography to access polar and sun-synchronous orbits, LUNR's planned launch vehicles are being designed with an emphasis on scalable architecture, reusability and cost-efficient operations.

"Cost-effective access to orbital launch services is attractive to multiple organizations, including government agencies, research institutions, universities and commercial satellite operators," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE continues to be an exchange of choice for entrepreneurial companies seeking access to the capital markets to support their business development. We wish LUNR success and welcome the Company to the Exchange."

"Our listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange marks a significant milestone in LUNR's journey to advance sovereign Canadian access to space," said Jeanue Chung, Chief Executive Officer of LUNR Aerospace Corporation. "We believe Canada has an important role to play in the growing global space economy, and we are focused on developing the launch systems and infrastructure needed to support that opportunity. We thank the CSE for welcoming us and look forward to the next phase of our growth."

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