VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / LUNR Aerospace Corp. (CSE:FLY)(Frankfurt:6GB)(WKN:A4269V) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cameron Chell to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Chell is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO), a developer of drone systems and autonomous technologies. With more than 30 years of entrepreneurial and executive experience, Mr. Chell brings an extensive background in establishing, financing and growing technology companies across aerospace, defence, autonomous systems, advanced manufacturing and public markets.1

Mr. Chell has founded and co-founded numerous technology ventures, including Engyro, an enterprise software company whose technology was acquired by Microsoft Corporation in 2007.2 He also founded FutureLink, an early developer and operator of data centres for the provision of internet-based software applications including the first to deploy enterprise level applications as the precursor to modern cloud computing services.

His experience in the aerospace sector includes co-founding UrtheCast Corp., a Canadian Earth-observation technology company that developed and deployed high-definition imaging systems on the outside of the International Space Station ("ISS"). In 2015, UrtheCast released what it described as the world's first full-colour HD videos of Earth captured from the ISS.3 The company subsequently ranked first in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 50 program, recognizing it as Canada's fastest-growing technology company based on revenue growth between 2012 and 2015.4

In his current leadership roles at Draganfly, Mr. Chell oversees the publicly traded company developing unmanned aircraft systems and related technologies for commercial, public safety and defence applications. In September 2026, Draganfly announced that it had been awarded a five-year contract by the Government of Canada to supply tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drone systems to the Canadian Armed Forces.5

Mr. Chell's broader business experience also includes serving as co-founder and chairman of KODAKOne, a digital image rights management platform developed in conjunction with the Eastman Kodak Company.6 His entrepreneurial career has attracted international media attention, including Forbes7 plus television appearances involving CNN8, Fox Business9 and the RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg Television10. He has also been a featured speaker at events at the United Nations, TEDx Montréal Women, and has opened for Tony Robbins on multiple occasions sharing perspectives on entrepreneurship, technology and leadership.11

"I am pleased to join LUNR Aerospace's Board of Directors at an important stage in the Company's development. With the growing importance of sovereign space access for national security, defence and commercial applications, I believe LUNR is pursuing a significant opportunity, but more importantly, a critical mission to help establish Canadian orbital launch capabilities and address the increasing global demand for secure, reliable and cost-effective access to space. I look forward to working with the entire LUNR team to advance the Company's strategic objectives in support of Canada's critical space requirements," said Cameron Chell.

"Cameron brings extensive experience in building and leading technology businesses across aerospace, defence and autonomous systems. His proven background in commercializing emerging technologies, developing strategic relationships and navigating public markets will be a valuable asset to LUNR as we advance our propulsion technologies and orbital launch capabilities. We look forward to leveraging his experience and perspective as we execute our long-term growth strategy," stated Jeanue Chung, CEO of LUNR Aerospace Corp.

About LUNR Aerospace Corp.

LUNR Aerospace Corp. is a Canadian-based company developing orbital launch capability in Canada to support sovereign access to space and serve the global launch market. The Company is focused on advancing Canadian launch infrastructure designed to help address constrained global launch capacity and enable future payload launches from Canadian soil. LUNR's planned launch systems are being designed for low-Earth orbit, polar, and sun-synchronous missions, with an emphasis on scalable vehicle architecture, reusability, and cost-efficient deployment.

ON BEHALF OF LUNR AEROSPACE CORP.,

"Jeanue Chung"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Jeanue Chung

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (888) 530-8533

Email: investors@lunrcorp.com

The CSE and its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Cameron Chell to the Company's Board of Directors; the potential benefits of his experience, industry relationships and expertise to the Company's strategic direction, business development and growth objectives; the Company's plans and objectives relating to the advancement and development of its aerospace and propulsion technologies, launch infrastructure and orbital launch capabilities; and the development and potential commercialization of the LUNR-01 orbital launch vehicle program, including its proposed design, capabilities, applications and performance.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, advance its technology development programs, obtain required financing, personnel, equipment and other resources, develop and maintain strategic and commercial relationships, obtain required regulatory approvals and satisfy applicable regulatory requirements, and achieve its operational and commercial objectives. Although management believes these expectations and assumptions are reasonable, forward-looking information is inherently subject to business, technical, regulatory, financial and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements may therefore differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the development, testing and commercialization of aerospace and launch technologies; technical or engineering challenges, delays or failures; the availability and cost of financing; dependence on key personnel, suppliers and strategic relationships; changes in market conditions and customer demand; competition; regulatory approvals and compliance; and the Company's ability to execute its business plans and achieve its operational and commercial objectives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

1 https://draganfly.com/press-release/draganfly-announces-cameron-chell-as-executive-chairman-of-the-board/

2 https://about.me/CameronChell

3 https://www.ualberta.ca/en/medicine/news/2019/september/three-things-cameron-chell-knows-about-leadership.html

4 https://vancouversun.com/business/local-business/b-c-businesses-cop-top-two-spots-on-tech-fast-50-list

5 https://draganfly.com/press-release/draganfly-selected-by-government-of-canada-to-supply-low-cost-tactical-isr-uas-to-the-canadian-armed-forces/

6 https://www.kodak.com/en/company/press-release/blockchain-initiative/

7 https://www.forbes.com/sites/alejandrocremades/2019/03/24/once-homeless-this-entrepreneur-has-now-built-a-100-million-business/

8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egWhrlkOQuM

9 https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6223870265001

10 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1786286/000149315222017070/ex99-1.htm

11 https://www.ualberta.ca/en/medicine/news/2019/september/three-things-cameron-chell-knows-about-leadership.html

SOURCE: LUNR Aerospace Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/lunr-aerospace-appoints-draganfly-ceo-cameron-chell-to-board-of-directors-1255987