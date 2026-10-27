Partnership Pairs Non-Dilutive User Acquisition Financing Through PvX With the Scale and Precision of Unity Vector

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, and PvX, the leading User Acquisition (UA) financing platform for gaming and consumer apps, announced a partnership designed to give eligible growth-stage studios in the Unity ecosystem direct access to non- dilutive User Acquisition financing.

PvX has committed over $1.3 billion to date in User Acquisition financing across 17 different markets and is one of the largest platforms globally focused on financing UA for gaming and consumer apps within the performance mobile ecosystem. The partnership is designed to pair access to PvX's capital with the reach and targeting precision of Unity Vector to help catalyze additional growth for some of the most innovative global games and consumer apps. PvX has built a market leading product for rapidly evaluating high-potential consumer applications, allowing expedited access to non-dilutive capital for qualified applications. The financing is structured around cohort performance, allowing publishers to scale based on marketing performance, rather than raising equity.

"The recent success of Unity Vector has helped drive meaningful ROAS improvements for customers, paving the way for a mutually beneficial partnership designed to expand access to financing and accelerate growth within the increasingly competitive mobile apps industry," said Joe Wadakethalakal, CEO and Co-Founder of PvX. "We look forward to matching the depth of the Unity platform with PvX's unique approach to non-dilutive UA financing."

How the program works:

Qualified games and consumer apps will go through an underwriting process led, and if successful, funded by PvX that involves zero dilution on developers' equity capital.

Eligible games that qualify for the program will participate in Unity's Developer Data Framework. They will also receive a credit to spend in Unity Ads and access to enhanced customer support, and will be considered for favorable invoicing terms from Unity.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

About PvX

PvX is a leading UA financing platform for gaming and consumer apps. For more information, visit www.pvxpartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's business and product plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including the anticipated benefits of Unity's partnership with PvX, the availability and terms of the program described in this press release and the opportunities it is expected to provide to developers. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027973598/en/

Contacts:

Contact Information for Interested Parties:

PvX: Eli Lassman, Head of Marketing: eli@pvxpartners.com

Unity: uafinancing@unity3d.com