Globant Expands Glob.AI With Glob.AI OS, an Operating System for Enterprise AI

Glob.AI complements its AI Pods delivery units with Glob.AI OS, a unified governance layer that keeps organizations sovereign, contextualized and secure, with the intelligence to route requests to 320+ AI models, connect data sources and systems, and act as a repository for agents to be created and executed at scale

Glob.AI is Globant's AI-Native Services Platform: enterprises pay for outcomes or consumption, rather than hours or seats. AI-Native Services engagements have delivered up to 7× faster legacy modernization and 3× faster product discovery.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today expanded Glob.AI, its AI-Native Services Platform, with Glob.AI OS, a unified layer to govern and adopt AI across the enterprise, making AI controllable, contextual and scalable.

Most enterprises already use AI in many places at once: several models, teams building their own agents, tools connected to sensitive data, and spend spread across vendors. The problem isn't capability, it's scaling it across the enterprise: turning access to AI into production outcomes, with governance, accountability and security. Glob.AI OS is the governed foundation underneath every AI call, supporting identity, agent lifecycle management, cost visibility and auditability, through:

Intelligence Hub: connects 320+ open source and closed models from 25+ providers and routes each task to the most cost-efficient option, optimizing token consumption across AI Pods and everyday work alike.

connects 320+ open source and closed models from 25+ providers and routes each task to the most cost-efficient option, optimizing token consumption across AI Pods and everyday work alike. Corporate Hub: connects AI to the company's data, systems, identity and industry knowledge, so context doesn't have to be rebuilt every time something new starts.

connects AI to the company's data, systems, identity and industry knowledge, so context doesn't have to be rebuilt every time something new starts. Agentic Hub: refines and tests agentic solutions before deployment, and orchestrates their execution with runtime governance.

refines and tests agentic solutions before deployment, and orchestrates their execution with runtime governance. Token Vault: governs who uses AI, what they can do and how it operates, with budgets, cost attribution, an auditable record of AI activity and real-time visibility into where the investment lands.

Glob.AI OS enables daily AI adoption through Glob.AI Apps, which bring governed AI into everyday work. With Glob.AI Apps, people across the organization get answers, delegate tasks, build software with any coding agent and use specialized agentic solutions from Globant and its partners, and teams scope and run projects with AI Pods from the same place. Glob.AI OS runs as SaaS or in the client's own cloud, and is accessible through chat, web, desktop, command-line interfaces or headlessly via MCP. Client data stays their own and never trains anyone's model.

"We are making it seamless for global leaders to take the best out of AI leveraging Globant's 23+ years of experience working with top companies in almost every industry in a completely reshuffled engagement model where they only pay for outcomes," said Sarab Narang, CEO of Glob.AI."Glob.AI OS lets a large organization put AI in the hands of many teams and many agents, while keeping one clear answer to who used it, on what data, at what cost, and under which policy."

Glob.AI, the AI-Native Services Platform for Enterprise AI Adoption

Glob.AI is built on two pillars that work together: AI Pods and Glob.AI OS. Together they let enterprises move from experimentation to production-ready outcomes, paying for outcomes or consumption rather than hours or seats.

AI Pods are human-supervised delivery units that combine documented workflows, AI agents and expert supervision from Globant, including Forward Deployed Engineers. Agents handle execution-intensive tasks while experts supervise outputs and remain accountable for delivery. Each AI Pod addresses a specific business challenge, from software development and testing to application modernization and ongoing operations, and runs on Glob.AI OS, so every Pod inherits the same governance, security and institutional knowledge as the rest of the organization's AI.

Traditional technology services models typically organize delivery around hours, team size and available capacity. But as AI changes how work is performed, enterprises have an opportunity to rethink the relationship between the resources they purchase and the results they receive.

"AI has taken the world by storm, but having access to technology is not enough. Enterprises need a new

way to put it to work, with more transparency, control and speed. Glob.AI brings intelligence, enterprise context and the agentic layer together so organizations can access AI Native Services and ship working, production-ready outcomes through AI Pods," said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant. "We are extremely proud of what we are bringing to the world. Our deep expertise and experience in delivering business solutions for the best companies in the world has prepared us for this exact moment. We're not just reinventing services; we have created a new category of delivering business outcomes."

Measurable impact across real-world Customer Success

AI Pods, a layer of Glob.AI, are already in use by several Fortune 500 organizations across media, entertainment, professional services, and finance, delivering measurable gains in speed, effort, scale and operating efficiency.

FIFA achieved a 20% increase in throughput efficiency while maintaining or improving quality rates.

achieved a 20% increase in throughput efficiency while maintaining or improving quality rates. YPF reduced contract timelines by up to 40%.

reduced contract timelines by up to 40%. PharmaMar gained insights 15× faster in oncology research.

gained insights 15× faster in oncology research. A leading commercial bank completed its COBOL migration in two months, compared with the 14 months projected using a traditional approach.

Visit Glob.AI to get early access.

About Globant

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is a global AI-native services company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results by combining technology, creativity and innovation with AI at its core. Through Glob.AI, its AI-native technology services model and its signature AI Pods, agentic service units supervised by experts, the company delivers enterprise-grade technology services tied directly to core business metrics.

Present across 30+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-specific AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023), Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity.

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