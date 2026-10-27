Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Secures Agreement for Up to US$5 Million in Equity Financing to Support Development of AI-Enabled Crew Platform

Any proceeds under the agreement are intended to support development of Elvictor's AI enabled platform for crew recruitment and management, with the goal of scaling services through an asset-light model.

ATTIKI, GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Elvictor Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or the "Company"), a provider of maritime crew management and recruitment services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a US-based investor (the "Investor") providing access to up to US$5 million in equity financing, subject to certain conditions.

Under the agreement, Elvictor may, at its sole discretion, sell shares of common stock to the Investor from time to time at a discount to the market price of the common stock, subject to minimum price, trading volume and other conditions. Sales may begin only after a registration statement covering the Investor's resale of the shares has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company is not obligated to sell any shares under the agreement, and there can be no assurance that it will receive the full US$5 million commitment. Additional information is included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 27, 2026.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of shares under the agreement for research and development of its AI-enabled crew recruitment and management platform, technology infrastructure and personnel, and general corporate purposes. By digitizing and streamlining paper-intensive workflows, Elvictor aims to serve additional clients and seafarers through a scalable platform without a proportional increase in operating costs and personnel as the business expands. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve this goal.

The platform is being designed as an AI-first crew-management network connecting seafarers, ship managers and personnel across Elvictor's international office network. It is intended to reduce the documentation and compliance-verification burden across these groups and improve service responsiveness and transparency.

The Company reports that its initial minimum viable product (MVP) is operating in a limited capacity. Selected workflows are already in active internal use, with additional capabilities and integrations continuing to be developed. Management expects broader adoption of AI applications to improve operating efficiencies and reduce unit costs as the platform scales. The Company has not yet realized material cost savings from the platform, and there can be no assurance that the platform will produce the anticipated efficiencies and transparency.

Based on its internal research, Elvictor believes it is among the first companies in the crew recruitment and management sector to artificial intelligence central to its operating model and adopt an AI-first operating model, positioning the Company to bring greater automation, efficiency and transparency to an industry that continues to rely heavily on manual processes

Konstantinos S. Galanakis, Chief Executive Officer of Elvictor Group, Inc., said: "This funding agreement gives us the opportunity to further develop our AI technology platform, designed specifically to bring crew recruitment and management into the 21st century. We believe applying AI to our paper-intensive industry has the potential to reduce costs and provide clients with greater efficiency and transparency. We are excited about what lies ahead as we continue developing the platform and bringing these capabilities to our clients."

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) is transforming the fragmented maritime industry through its fully digitalized crew and ship management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With a strategic focus on AI-driven workforce solutions, M&A-driven expansion, and cost-efficient vessel ownership, Elvictor is ushering in a new era of transparency in the shipping industry. For more information, visit: https://www.elvictorgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jonathan Paterson

Harbor Access

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimate," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to sell shares and receive proceeds under the equity purchase agreement; the intended use of any proceeds; the development, capabilities, adoption and expected benefits of the Company's AI-enabled platform, including anticipated operating efficiencies and cost reductions; the Company's belief regarding its position in its sector; the ability to scale crew management operations without a proportional increase in costs or headcount; and the Company's general expectations regarding its business strategy and operations.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Such expectations and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to develop and deploy its AI-enabled technology platform on the expected timeline and within anticipated cost parameters, and whether the platform performs as intended;

the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and to convert prospective client discussions into executed contracts;

changes in demand for maritime crew management services and conditions in the global shipping industry;

the Company's ability to recruit, train, and retain qualified personnel, including its technical team;

risks related to artificial intelligence, including reliance on third-party AI models and service providers, errors or inaccuracies in AI outputs, data privacy and cybersecurity risks, and evolving laws and regulations governing the use of AI;

the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to selling shares under the equity purchase agreement, including the effectiveness of a resale registration statement, the price and trading volume of its common stock, and the dilution to existing stockholders from any sales;

competitive pressures in the maritime services industry, including from companies developing or using comparable technologies;

changes in laws and regulations applicable to maritime operations, crew management, or the Company's business generally;

general economic and geopolitical conditions and their impact on the shipping industry; and

other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Elvictor Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/elvictor-group-secures-agreement-for-up-to-us5-million-in-equity-financing-to-suppor-1242752