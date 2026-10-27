

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $140.950 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $140.996 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $467.426 million from $429.016 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $140.950 Mln. vs. $140.996 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $467.426 Mln vs. $429.016 Mln last year.



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