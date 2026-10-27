

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $473 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $444 million, or $1.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $502 million or $2.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $4.353 billion from $4.082 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $473 Mln. vs. $444 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $4.353 Bln vs. $4.082 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 7.90 To $ 8.10



All values are from continuing operations



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News