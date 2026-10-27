Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 10, 2026 (2 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: +1 585 542 99 83

United Kingdom: +44 117 389 01 04

Switzerland: +41 800 200 0 46

Conference ID: 915968735

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and via the following link. Following the call, a recording will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement a mission that still guides the brand today. Sixteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On's award-winning CloudTec and LightSpray innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 90 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

Source: On

Category: Earnings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027409344/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

On Holding AG

Liv Radlinger

investorrelations@on.com

or

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

On Holding AG

Adib Sisani

press@on.com