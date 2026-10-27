

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $247.759 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $165.998 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $889.792 million from $858.460 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $247.759 Mln. vs. $165.998 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $889.792 Mln vs. $858.460 Mln last year.



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