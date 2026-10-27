

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $65.380 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $66.047 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $1.831 billion from $1.488 billion last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $65.380 Mln. vs. $66.047 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.831 Bln vs. $1.488 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.64 To $ 0.67



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