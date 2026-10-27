

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $884 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $631 million, or $2.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $1.065 million or $4.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $3.786 billion from $3.173 billion last year.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $884 Mln. vs. $631 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.48 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $3.786 Bln vs. $3.173 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.14 To $ 4.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.750 B To $ 3.950 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News