Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Returns to Live Studio Recording Following Medical Hiatus, Adds 35 Million Views and Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Messages of Support

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Award-winning singer-songwriter Eylsia Nicolas has returned to live studio recording following a medical hiatus that not only saw an outpouring of support from fans around the world, but also an extraordinary surge in audience engagement, adding more than 35 million views across her music platforms.

For Eylsia, the warmth shown by listeners during her recovery was deeply moving. While stepping back from live recording activity, she continued sharing select releases with her audience. A stripped-down ballad released during the hiatus attracted millions of views, while another release surpassed 25 million views, demonstrating the remarkable loyalty of her growing global fanbase.

"People often think success is measured only by numbers," said Eylsia. "What meant the most to me were the hundreds of thousands of messages, prayers, and well wishes I received. I am particularly touched because of the mutual love affair I have with my fans. Love is blind, but not deaf."

International Reviewers Praise Her Return

Eylsia's comeback recordings have already generated enthusiastic responses from music professionals, radio programmers, and independent media outlets around the world.

Canio Rosario Maffucci of Sonos Music Records (Italy) wrote:

"Another great song! Everything perfect, everything flows smoothly and so pleasant while listening, with feeling wrapped in your voice and that enchanted musical atmosphere that is your feature as well. I added your song to my usual playlist."

SilverMusic Radio stated:

"I'm glad you continue to share your music with me, and as always, I can't help but congratulate you. A song that really moved me."

Nicole Lopez praised the song's emotional honesty:

"I think this song has a lot of strength, courage, heart and soul. The lyrics are great and perfectly represent your own story right now. They are touching. I think it matches your EOP sound."

Ze Rock Porto highlighted her vocal performance:

"Amazing vocal delivery, reminded me of Celine Dion. Very powerful. We would add the song to our radio's database for airplay. Keep on rocking."

Reinventing EOP Through Recovery

For her first major EOP (Eylsia's Orchestral Pop) recording since returning from her hiatus, Eylsia chose an ambitious duet project. During recording she noticed a slight new texture in her voice, a consequence of her recovery period.

Rather than attempting to hide the change, she embraced it.

"I heard a different texture in my voice and decided to work with it rather than against it," she explained. "We removed some of the orchestral elements, added guitars, and incorporated a pop-rock sound into my trademark EOP style. Why let the texture of recovery scars go to waste when it fits the rock genre so well?"

The resulting recording, Where or When, combines orchestral-pop sensibilities with guitars, saxophone, live-band energy, and elements of Eylsia's patented 3D spatial audio technology.

Critics Applaud the New Direction

Even before the official release, critics responded enthusiastically.

HypeHub Magazine observed that Eylsia had transformed a challenge into an artistic opportunity:

"She has taken that change and made it an inspiration to do something rocking instead of something to hide. It is an interesting creative choice, showing how an artist can respond to a changing voice by rethinking the arrangement's possibilities."

The publication further noted that the guitars and featured saxophone created "a live-band feel" while maintaining the cinematic qualities that define Eylsia's signature sound.

CR Indie described the recording as:

"The Return of a Voice That Found a New Dimension."

The publication praised the project as a blend of recovery, artistic reinvention, and technological innovation, highlighting Eylsia's use of patented three-dimensional spatial audio techniques that transform studio vocalists into an immersive audience experience. CR Indie concluded that the recording is "not simply an artistic comeback" but rather "a statement of intent," demonstrating Eylsia's determination to build something new from her experiences.

Zillions Magazine echoed those sentiments, writing:

"Rather than seeing these changes as limitations, she embraces them, exploring a rock-inspired style that turns her voice into a powerful tool for expression."

Looking Forward

The project also holds special significance because it is under consideration for inclusion in a key musical sequence within the forthcoming film adaptation of Eylsia's book, Hold On Another Day.

While acknowledging the realities of recovery, Eylsia wants audiences to focus on possibility rather than limitation.

"While I have had some medical setbacks, I don't want people seeing me as sickly," she said. "In fact, despite losing 20 percent of my lung capacity, I am prepared to offer an athletic challenge prize open to any woman in my age category who has never participated in professional tennis."

Then, with a smile, she adds the message her fans have been waiting to hear:

"I am back."

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

Where or When, streaming everywhere:

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/12xDurF7dNXvdNGTlvWLxO

Amazon Music:

https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0HPD3ZC7B

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 850million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-returns-to-live-studio-recording-following-medical-1242879