Mohr Plumbing: Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing Expands Plumbing Services Across Northeast and Central Arkansas

Longtime Arkansas HVAC company brings trusted plumbing services to Jonesboro, Searcy, Wynne, Cabot, Beebe, Marion and West Memphis

JONESBORO, AR / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing, one of Arkansas' longtime locally operated heating and cooling companies, is expanding its residential plumbing services across Jonesboro, Searcy, Wynne, Cabot, Beebe, Marion and West Memphis giving homeowners throughout Northeast and Central Arkansas access to plumbing and HVAC services from one established local provider.

Mohr has served Arkansas homeowners and businesses since 1968, building its reputation through more than five decades of heating, air conditioning, installation, repair and maintenance services. The company is now expanding that same service-focused approach to meet homeowners' everyday plumbing needs in several of the communities it already serves.

The expansion means customers can increasingly turn to one local company for both heating and cooling and plumbing service, including common household plumbing repairs, fixture issues, water heater needs and other residential plumbing concerns.

"Families in these communities have trusted Mohr with their heating and cooling systems for generations, and expanding our plumbing services is a natural extension of that relationship," said Bob Morh of Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing. "Our goal is to make home service easier by providing homeowners with one local team they already know and trust for more of the systems they depend on every day."

Plumbing Services Expand in Established Mohr Market

Mohr's plumbing services are available for communities throughout Northeast and Central Arkansas including:

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Searcy, Arkansas

Wynne, Arkansas

Cabot, Arkansas

Beebe, Arkansas

Marion/West Memphis, Arkansas

By adding plumbing capabilities to markets where Mohr has already established HVAC operations, the company is positioning itself as a broader home-services resource for Arkansas homeowners.

Customers can contact Mohr for plumbing needs that may include:

General plumbing repairs

Water heater service and replacement

Faucet and fixture repair

Toilet repair

Drain and plumbing system concerns

Leak diagnosis and repair

Residential plumbing maintenance

More Than 50 Years Serving Arkansas Homeowners

Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing traces its roots to 1968 and is recognized as one of Arkansas' longstanding family-owned HVAC businesses.

The company currently provides heating, cooling and related home-comfort services throughout communities including Wynne, Jonesboro, Searcy, Cabot, Beebe, Marion, West Memphis and surrounding areas.

That history gives Mohr an established customer base as the company introduces and expands plumbing services.

"For us, this isn't about entering communities where people don't know us," said Bill Mohr. "We have customers who have called Mohr for their air conditioning and heating needs for years. Now, when they have a plumbing problem, we want Mohr to be the name they think of for that as well."

Local Recognition in Jonesboro

Mohr's expansion follows recent recognition from the communities it serves.

In the 2026 Jonesboro Occasions Readers' Choice Awards, Mohr A/C & Plumbing was named Best A/C & Heating Services and Best Employer Under 50 Employees. The company was also recognized as a finalist in the publication's Plumbing Services category.

The awards reflect both customer recognition of Mohr's home-service work and the company's emphasis on building a strong local workforce.

Mohr is also a proud sponsor of Arkansas State Athletics and the Arkansas State Red Wolves, strengthening its connection to the Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas community.

One Local Resource for HVAC and Plumbing

As homeowners increasingly look for established providers capable of handling multiple systems within the home, Mohr's expansion allows customers to rely on the same company for both HVAC and plumbing needs.

The company continues to provide:

Air conditioning repair and replacement

Heating and furnace service

HVAC maintenance

Indoor air quality solutions

New HVAC system installation

Commercial HVAC services

Plumbing services

Emergency service availability

Mohr also offers financing options for qualified customers.

"Our company has grown by taking care of customers and becoming part of the communities we serve," said Mohr. "Adding plumbing gives us another opportunity to be there when homeowners need help."

How to Schedule Plumbing Service with Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Homeowners in Jonesboro, Searcy, Wynne, Cabot, Beebe, Marion, West Memphis and surrounding Arkansas communities can learn more or request service through MohrAC.com.

Current local contact numbers include:

Jonesboro: 870-336-2023

Searcy: 501-268-2303

Wynne: 870-238-3372

Cabot & Beebe: 870-266-6116

Marion: 870-739-4441

Emergency service is also available.

About Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Founded in 1968, Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing is a family-owned Arkansas home-services company providing heating, air conditioning and plumbing solutions to homeowners and businesses across Northeast and Central Arkansas. With service areas including Jonesboro, Searcy, Wynne, Cabot, Beebe, Marion, West Memphis and surrounding communities, Mohr provides HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, indoor air quality services, commercial services and residential plumbing. Mohr is a proud supporter of Arkansas State Athletics and has been recognized by Jonesboro Occasions readers for its heating and cooling services and as one of the area's best employers.

For more information, visit MohrAC.com.

Media Contact:

Dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Mohr Plumbing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/mohr-air-conditioning-and-plumbing-expands-plumbing-services-across-northeast-and-central-1242881