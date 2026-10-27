Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Westcourt Capital is pleased to announce that Westcourt Performance Portfolio (WPP), an actively managed diversified basket of some of the best-in-class alternative investment funds, has won first place for the Best 5-Year Sharpe Ratio at the 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category. This award highlights WPP's commitment to protecting capital and delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns in all market environments.

"We are once again honoured to be recognized with first place for the Best Five-Year Sharpe Ratio Award. This recognition speaks to WPP's ability to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns to investors while serving as an important source of diversification and stability across a range of market conditions. Periods of complacency in public markets are precisely when investors should be thinking about portfolio diversification and seeking sources of return that are less dependent on traditional markets. WPP was built with this objective in mind: to provide investors with access to differentiated sources of return that can serve as a ballast in their portfolios." - Rob Janson, Co-CEO & CIO, and Lead Portfolio Manager.

WPP is a turnkey solution for those seeking access to alternative strategies through a single-ticket, registered account-eligible investment vehicle. Since its inception in July 2020, WPP has had a compounded return at an annual rate of 8.69% with an annualized volatility of 3.57% (net of Class W fees)1. Westcourt aims to support and help advisors differentiate their business by providing institutional-quality research and access to Canada's best-in-class alternative investment strategies.

About Westcourt Solutions

Westcourt Solutions is a division of Westcourt Capital, which is widely recognized as a leader in the sourcing, due diligence, structuring, and monitoring of alternative investment strategies, having deployed over $7 billion in assets on behalf of ultra-high-net-worth families and select institutions. Westcourt Solutions extends this expertise to independent advisory businesses across Canada, providing advisors with scale and access to best-in-class alternative investment strategies.

About Alternative IQ

Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences (which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community. For more information, see alternativeiq.com.

WPP is only available to accredited investors under applicable securities legislation and has a minimum purchase amount. Prospective investors should carefully read WPP's offering memorandum before investing in it. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in the fund's offering memorandum. Any information or representation, other than that contained in the fund's offering memorandum, must not be relied upon. Please contact Westcourt Capital or your investment advisor or consult the offering documents to determine your qualifications.

Footnotes:

Data as of September 30th, 2026 and net of certain fees and expenses but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any investor that may reduce returns. Other classes are available. Fees and performance may differ in those other classes. The information listed here is not intended to reflect WPP's future values or future returns on an investment in WPP. No returns are guaranteed, and past performance may not be repeated.

Westcourt Performance Portfolio, a privately offered Canadian fund, received the 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Award for first place in the Best 5-Year Sharpe Ratio for the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy, based on performance for the periods ended June 30, 2026. 69 funds were eligible in the applicable category. A total of 321 unique Canadian hedge funds were considered across all categories in the 2026 awards program.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are administered annually by Alternative IQ, a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing Inc. Award recipients are determined using quantitative performance data collected and tabulated by Fundata and calculated by Alternative IQ within the applicable fund categories. For the Sharpe Ratio awards, eligible funds are ranked by applying the Sharpe Ratio calculation methodology to each fund's monthly total rates of return (net of fees) over the applicable time up until June 30 of the year that the award was received by WPP. The Sharpe ratio measures historical return relative to volatility and does not measure all risks associated with an investment. The methodology, eligibility requirements and award categories are established by Alternative IQ and may change. Additional information is available at www.alternativeiq.com. Neither WPP nor its manager has paid a fee to be considered for the award. The award was not granted or endorsed by any securities regulatory authority, does not constitute a recommendation of WPP and should not be interpreted as an indication that WPP is suitable for any particular investor. WPP is available only to investors who meet applicable eligibility requirements and should be considered only in accordance with its offering documents. Awards and past performance are not indicative of future results.

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