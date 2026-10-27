

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Monday reported an increase in profit for the third quarter.



Net income for the quarter rose to $557 million or $0.96 per share from $441 million or $0.76 per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to $4.6 billion from $4.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Core Earnings, excluding special items, increased to $0.98 per share from $0.83 per share last year.



Looking ahead, FirstEnergy reaffirmed its 2026 core earnings guidance range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share and expects results at or slightly above the midpoint.



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