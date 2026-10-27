Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) (the "Company" or "FRNT") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting. The Blanket Order permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has been a reporting issuer for at least 12 months, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents during the preceding 12 months.

The Company's fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The initial period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Blanket Order will be the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. The Company will also not file an interim financial report and related MD&A for the three- and nine-month periods ending March 31, 2027, or for the corresponding interim periods in subsequent years while it continues to rely on the Blanket Order. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A (due within 120 days of June 30) and its six-month interim financial report and related MD&A (due within 60 days of December 31).

By adopting semi-annual financial reporting, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

About FRNT

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance with a technology-forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable law which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's adoption of and continued reliance on semi-annual financial reporting under the Blanket Order, the anticipated reduction in the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting, and the expected timing of the Company's future annual and interim filings. Generally, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information, including the assumption that the Company will continue to meet the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that the Company may cease to meet the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, the risk that the securities regulatory authorities may amend, revoke or not extend the Blanket Order, the risk that the anticipated cost savings may not be realized, the general risks associated with the speculative nature of the Company's business, current global financial conditions, uncertainty of additional capital, price volatility, no history of earnings, government regulation in the industries in which the Company operates, political and economic risk, financing availability, prevailing market conditions for cryptocurrencies, disruption of FRNT's information technology systems, protection of sensitive data used or stored by FRNT, limited history and market for cryptocurrencies, the perception and treatment of cryptocurrencies by both the public and governmental authorities, new regulations regarding cryptocurrencies may be introduced by governmental authorities, absence of public trading market, arbitrary offering price, dilution to the common shares in the capital of the Company, dependence on key personnel, currency fluctuations, insurance and uninsured risks, competition, legal proceedings, conflicts of interest and lack of dividends. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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