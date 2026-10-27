Globa Terra Acquisition Corp.: Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation Reports Encouraging Investor Support Ahead of November 9 Extension Vote

Company files definitive proxy statement and continues advancing proposed business combination with Nature's Ledger

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq:GTER)(Nasdaq:GTERU)(Nasdaq:GTERW)(Nasdaq:GTERR) ("Globa Terra" or the "Company") today announced encouraging feedback from ongoing discussions with public shareholders and risk-capital investors regarding its proposed charter amendment and extension vote scheduled for November 9, 2026.

The Company filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2026, outlining the proposed extension terms, including an initial $0.03-per-public-share trust contribution benefiting both redeeming and non-redeeming public shareholders, subject to shareholder approval and funding.

Globa Terra continues to engage with investors and welcomes the constructive feedback and expressions of support received to date.

"We are encouraged by the support and constructive conversations we have had with our public shareholders and risk-capital investors," said Agustin Tristan Aldave, Chief Executive Officer of Globa Terra.

"We recognize the importance of clear communication and appreciate the patience of our shareholders throughout this process. We believe we have made meaningful progress toward a potential business combination with Nature's Ledger, and we respectfully ask our remaining shareholders to support the November 9 extension proposal so we can continue working toward completing this transaction."

Globa Terra and Nature's Ledger remain actively engaged in finalizing negotiations and documentation for a definitive Business Combination Agreement. No definitive agreement has yet been executed, and completion of any transaction remains subject to applicable approvals, financing and other closing conditions.

The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR the Extension Proposal. The Company encourages all shareholders to review the definitive proxy statement and exercise their voting and redemption rights in accordance with the procedures described therein.

Important Information Regarding the Proxy Solicitation

This communication relates to the solicitation of proxies for Globa Terra's November 9, 2026 extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders should read the Company's definitive proxy statement and other relevant SEC filings carefully before making any voting or redemption decision. These documents contain important information regarding the proposals, potential risks, trust contributions and shareholder rights.

The Company's directors, executive officers, sponsor and certain other persons may be deemed participants in the solicitation. Information regarding these participants and their interests is included in the Company's proxy materials, available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the proposed extension, shareholder approval, the anticipated Business Combination Agreement with Nature's Ledger and the potential completion of a business combination. Actual results may differ materially due to financing requirements, shareholder redemptions, Nasdaq listing matters, regulatory approvals, negotiations and other risks identified in the Company's SEC filings. There can be no assurance that the extension will be approved or that a definitive business combination will be executed or completed.

Investor Relations and Proxy Assistance

Alliance Advisors, LLC

Telephone: (877) 202-0449

Banks and brokers: (973) 873-7752

Email: GlobaTerra@allianceadvisors.com

About Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation

Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed to pursue an initial business combination with one or more businesses.

SOURCE: Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/globa-terra-acquisition-corporation-reports-encouraging-investor-sup-1243002