Alternative investment platform invites accredited investors to learn how private capital is fueling small business growth in Kenya

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - InNova Global Fund, an alternative investment platform with a Reg D 506(c) Filing w/SEC, today announced its return as a Platinum Sponsor of the New Orleans Investment Conference for the fourth year in a row. The 52nd annual conference runs October 28 through October 31, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Now in its 52nd year, the New Orleans Investment Conference draws investors from all 50 states and more than 35 countries. InNova will host attendees at its exhibit throughout the event, where members of the InNova team will be available to meet with accredited investors, financial professionals, and current InNova investors.

InNova deploys accredited investor capital into Kenya's microfinance economy through its Kenyan Operations, funding short term microloans to small business owners and entrepreneurs. Over the past four years, InNova has raised more than $88 million from over 1,000 active investors, building on eight years of raising capital in the United States.

"Returning to New Orleans for a fourth year is a reflection of the relationships we have built with this community of investors," said Micah Asay, Chief Executive Officer of InNova Global Fund. "The investors who come to this conference ask hard questions, and we welcome that. Our commitment is to transparency, disciplined risk management, and connecting American capital with entrepreneurs in Kenya who are building real businesses every day."

"Many of our longest standing investor relationships began with a conversation on the floor in New Orleans," said Rudolfo Beltran, Vice President, Head of Capital Acquisition at InNova Global Fund. "We look forward to reconnecting with our current investors and meeting new ones who are looking to diversify beyond traditional markets. Demand for capital in Kenya continues to outpace supply, and we are proud to offer accredited investors a way to participate in that growth while making a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Current investors attending the conference are encouraged to stop by the InNova exhibit to meet the team in person. Attendees interested in learning more may schedule a one-on-one meeting in advance by visiting the Whova App.

Event Details

Event New Orleans Investment Conference 2026 Dates October 28 through October 31, 2026 Venue Hilton New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans, Louisiana

About InNova Global Fund

InNova Global Fund is an alternative investment platform headquartered in Clovis, California, with a Reg D 506(c) Filing w/SEC. InNova deploys accredited investor capital into Kenya's microfinance economy, supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs through short term microloans. InNova has raised more than $75 million from over 1,000 active investors over the past four years. Learn more at InNovaGF.com.

Important Disclosures

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offering is made only to verified accredited investors through the applicable Private Placement Memorandum (PPM), which should be read in full before investing. References to Kenyan Operations describe independent lending operations; figures related to Kenyan Operations are self-reported been independently verified by InNova Global Fund. Past performance is not indicative of future results; stated rates are specified in the applicable PPM but are not guaranteed, and all investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal.

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