GTN and AmInvestment Bank expand market access for Malaysian investors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, the global fintech powering limitless investment, and AmInvestment Bank Berhad ("AmInvestment Bank"), part of AmBank Group Berhad, one of Malaysia's largest leading banking groups, today announced a partnership to expand the global investment opportunities available to AmInvestment Bank clients.

Powered by GTN's co-branded global trading platform, GTN Trade, AmInvestment Bank will enable its clients seamless access to 13 global markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia.

Through a single integration, AmInvestment Bank can offer access to multiple markets without having to establish separate broker relationships or build the associated connectivity and post-trade infrastructure for each market. GTN Trade operates under AmInvestment Bank's brand, while GTN provides the underlying execution, custody and settlement infrastructure, enabling AmInvestment Bank to bring its global investing offering to market more efficiently.

"At GTN, we believe access to global markets should be simpler and more accessible to investors," said Julien Le Noble, CEO Asia at GTN. "Our infrastructure enables financial institutions to expand their investment offerings and connect clients to global markets without having to build the underlying capabilities themselves. By partnering with AmInvestment Bank, we are helping bring global investing opportunities to more Malaysian investors through a familiar banking relationship."

"Our goal is to make global investing simpler and more accessible for our clients. Through this partnership with GTN, we are enhancing our investment offering by providing convenient access to 13 global markets, enabling clients to diversify their portfolios and capture opportunities across different geographies and sectors. More importantly, this is a strategic step in strengthening our wealth and investment services, empowering Malaysian investors to look beyond domestic markets with greater choice and flexibility. By combining AmInvestment Bank's market expertise and established presence in Malaysia with GTN's global trading infrastructure, we are well positioned to deliver a more seamless and integrated investment experience that supports our clients' evolving financial needs and long-term investment aspirations," said Christopher Ng, Chief Executive Officer of AmInvestment Bank.

The partnership reflects the growing importance of international market access as investors look beyond their domestic markets to diversify their portfolios. By combining AmInvestment Bank's established presence in Malaysia with GTN's global brokerage infrastructure, the partnership will make it easier for AmInvestment Bank clients to access investment opportunities across major global markets and the wider Southeast Asian region.

About GTN

GTN is the global fintech infrastructure powering limitless investment through a unified API-first architecture. By combining cloud-native technology with deep institutional expertise, GTN provides brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with brokerage infrastructure spanning 90+ markets and up to 8 asset classes across GTN's six regulated entities, through a single API, enabling partners to create the next generation of investing and trading experiences. From fractional trading and micro-portfolios, including $1 fractional bonds, to full-service brokerage, GTN automates the investment lifecycle from digital onboarding to post-trade settlement. As a single counterparty, GTN reduces technical and regulatory burdens, enabling investment banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms to scale without having to build technology from scratch.

GTN has over 700 professionals across 14 countries and serves more than 500 clients worldwide, united by one mission: transforming the accessibility of investment and trading opportunities. GTN operates through six regulated entities, each authorised in its own jurisdiction: FCA in the UK, DFSA in the DIFC, MAS in Singapore, SEC and FINRA in the US, FSCA in South Africa, and SFC in Hong Kong. Strategic investors include IFC (World Bank Group) and SBI Ventures Singapore. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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