Pink Princess: Bourbon Princess Joins French Royal-Level Skincare Brand PinkPrincess for Global Debut

PARIS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French luxury skincare brand PinkPrincess today announced its official international launch, alongside the debut of a new precision-care range for highly sensitive areas. The launch marks the brand's expansion of "precision skincare" beyond the full face to more delicate areas such as the eye contour, lip contour, and neck, bringing consumers worldwide a precise, gentle, and effective French luxury skincare experience.

At the heart of PinkPrincess's brand heritage is an exceptional figure-Her Royal Highness Princess Béatrice de Bourbon (S.A.R. la Princesse Béatrice de Bourbon), a direct member of the Bourbon family. Through an on-camera presentation, she shares European court traditions of caring for delicate areas such as the eyes, lips, and neck, providing historical context for the French-inspired precision care behind the new collection.

The new collection focuses on highly sensitive areas around the eyes, lips, and neck, offering highly targeted care solutions. Inspired by centuries-old restorative manuscripts passed down through European royal courts, the formulations have been reinterpreted through modern dermatological science. Addressing concerns such as fine facial hair around the lips, post-hair-removal pigmentation, dullness and redness around the mouth, and fragile skin around the eyes and neck, the range features more targeted formulas and gentler textures designed for localized skincare needs.

PinkPrincess's Princesse Royale LAB brings together leading European formulation experts and international dermatology PhDs. The laboratory has developed more than 10 proprietary technologies, with related research published in international academic journals. All products follow an evidence-based R&D process and undergo safety testing by SGS and Eurofins France.

In 2026, PinkPrincess received the "International Leadership Innovation Award" presented by UNESCO at an official China-France brand exchange forum. The brand has also been featured by hundreds of media outlets, including Agence France-Presse, The Paper, and Phoenix TV. Its product quality has also received recognition from the President of the French Design Association and several leading luxury design experts.

PinkPrincess operates a global production network, with high-standard manufacturing facilities in France, South Korea, and Singapore to ensure product quality and traceability. The launch of the new collection continues the brand's rigorous standards across R&D, testing, and production.

About PinkPrincess:

PinkPrincess is a French royal-level luxury skincare brand specializing in the care of highly sensitive areas, combining European royal court skincare traditions with advanced dermatological science.

Contact: Gordon Dubois, france@pinkprincess-royale.com