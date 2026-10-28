Envision Energy Unveils AI-powered New Energy System for Mining and Smelting Industry at All Energy Australia

The system combines renewable energy, storage and integrated dispatch system to deliver reliable, affordable power and support industrial decarbonisation.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, unveiled its AI-powered new energy system for the mining and smelting industry at All Energy Australia, combining wind, solar, battery storage, gas turbines fueled by green hydrogen or green ammonia as well as integrated dispatch and control system to help lower energy costs, ensure reliable power supply and accelerate decarbonisation.

The system addresses a central challenge across the mining and smelting sector: How to build up a hybrid new energy system to deliver affordable but reliable green power supply to the mining remote sites with weak or even no grid connections?

Envision's approach coordinates renewable generation, battery storage and backup power within an integrated energy system. Its weather and energy AI foundation models, together with the EnOS AI platform, support renewable generation forecasting and load forecasting, system planning and real-time dispatch. These capabilities optimize the coordination of generation, storage and industrial loads as weather and operating conditions change, helping maintain reliable supply while lowering overall energy costs.

Safety and reliability are critical to the system's design, supporting mining and smelting operations across grid-connected, weak-grid and off-grid environments. The wind-storage integrated turbines smooth wind power output, while grid-forming battery storage supports system stability. A seven-layer protection and control framework coordinates dispatch, stability control, protection and recovery, helping the system manage sudden load changes, sustain off-grid operation and restore supply following an outage.

To further reduce emissions from backup generation, Envision is also exploring the use of gas turbines fueled by green hydrogen or green ammonia as alternatives to diesel generators. Envision's energy and carbon management capabilities support product carbon-footprint accounting and provide data for green certification processes, helping producers meet customer demand for lower-carbon minerals and metals and demonstrate ESG performance in support of green financing.

Envision's offering spans planning, engineering, delivery and ongoing operations, alongside financing options. Through site-specific system optimisation, the system targets around 20% lower overall energy costs, a renewable electricity share above 80% and power supply reliability exceeding 99.95%, depending on local resources, system configuration and production requirements.

Envision is deploying its energy solutions across the mining and smelting sector, tailoring them to local energy resources and operational requirements. In Western Australia's Pilbara region, Envision is supplying wind turbines for Fortescue's Nullagine Wind Project, contributing to the renewable energy infrastructure supporting the miner's Real Zero strategy.

In Baotou, China, Envision has integrated wind power, battery storage, and loads into an integrated energy system for green alloy production. The project meets more than 70% of its electricity needs with renewable energy and cuts annual carbon dioxide emissions by over 200,000 tonnes, demonstrating how renewables can power energy-intensive alloy production.

At All Energy Australia, Envision is engaging with mining and smelting producers and project partners to develop AI-powered new energy systems tailored to local resources, industrial loads and decarbonisation goals.

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