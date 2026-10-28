Brands turning strength into action pull ahead in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2026

Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2026 ranking surpasses $3.866 trillion in total brand value, up from $3.575 trillion in 2025 (+8.1%).

Nvidia enters the global Top 10, increasing brand value by more than 71% - this year's fastest growing brand.

Entertainment overtakes Automotive as the second most valuable sector.

Automotive records sharpest sector decline.

New entrants Zurich (#58), Hitachi (#90), GE Healthcare (#95) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#99) reflect shifting market dynamics and the emergence of new sources of value creation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interbrand, the world's leading brand consultancy, today unveiled their annual Best Global Brands report, revealing a widening gap between brands turning brand strength into growth, and those relying on reputation alone.

The total value of this year's ranking stands at $3.87 trillion, up from $3.58 trillion in 2025 - (+8.1%). Beneath that figure lies a more interesting story. Across multiple sectors, some of the world's strongest brands lost ground, while others accelerated, turning relevance, trust and distinctiveness into tangible commercial momentum.

Brand strength alone is no longer enough

Strong brands are no longer automatically rewarded with stronger growth.

Brands benefiting from AI investment, product demand and expanding markets delivered some of the largest gains, while others with long-established brand equity struggled against changing consumer expectations and challenging market conditions.

Gonzalo Brujó, Global CEO of Interbrand, said: "For years, strong brands could assume their reputation would carry them through difficult periods. But that's no longer enough. The brands pulling ahead today are those using 'brand' as a business tool, not simply an asset. They're creating new sources of demand, building stronger relationships with customers and finding new ways to grow."

Nvidia's rise reflects AI's growing influence

Technology remains the biggest driver of value creation in this year's ranking, with AI continuing to reshape markets and create new leaders.

Nvidia (#6) was among the standout performers, increasing brand value by more than 71% and entering the global Top 10. Google (#3) climbed to #3, while YouTube (#10), Netflix (#23) and Spotify (#39) all posted significant gains.

Yet the data also suggests technology companies are creating revenue faster than they build emotional connection and long-term brand preference, emphasising sustained brand investment even during periods of explosive growth.

Automotive experiences its toughest year

Average brand value across the category declined - manufacturers are finding it increasingly difficult to translate innovation into meaningful differentiation.

Toyota (#9) remained the highest-ranked automotive brand but saw its brand value fall by almost 20%. Tesla (#50) experienced one of the biggest valuation declines across the ranking, dropping 25 places and losing almost 38% of its brand value.

Meanwhile, brands such as Hyundai (#29), Kia (#87), BYD (#89) and Ferrari (#51) continued to outperform much of the sector by offering clearer propositions and stronger reasons for consumers to choose them.

Luxury enters a period of polarisation

Luxury remains one of the strongest sectors, but 2026 highlights an increasing divide between those rising in value vs those declining.

Hermès (#15) strengthened its position as one of the world's most valuable luxury brands, while Chanel (#24), Cartier (#69) and Tiffany & Co. (#91) also recorded growth.

Heritage remains valuable, but only when paired with cultural relevance, desirability and a customer experience that continues to justify premium pricing.

New entrants reveal where value is emerging

This year's ranking welcomes several new entrants, including Zurich (#58), Hitachi (#90), GE Healthcare (#95) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#99), highlighting shifting market priorities and showing how focused propositions, strong commercial performance and category leadership create opportunities for brands to enter Interbrand's Top 100.

What the winners are getting right

The strongest-performing brands in Best Global Brands 2026 are not necessarily the biggest or the best known.

Whether through AI leadership, premium positioning, ecosystem expansion, innovation or customer experience, the biggest winners are turning brand strength into commercial advantage.

Greg Silverman, Global Director of Brand Economics, Interbrand, said: "The brands that are growing the most have made Iconic Moves to operate in arenas outside of their core businesses. These bold acts of leadership are the hallmark of a Best Global Brand"

The full BGB 2026 report can be downloaded HERE.

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