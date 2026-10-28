Q3 Revenue of USD 6.8 Billion; Nine-Month Revenue Reaches USD 17.5 Billion

Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Black Banx Group today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2026.

During the third quarter, the Group generated revenue of USD 6.8 billion and net income of USD 2.6 billion, representing quarter-on-quarter growth of 17.2% and 13.0%, respectively. The Cost/Income Ratio improved to 59.8%, compared with 60.3% in the preceding quarter.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached USD 17.5 billion, while net income totaled USD 7.0 billion. The nine-month Cost/Income Ratio was approximately 60.4%.

At 30 September 2026, the customer base stood at 124.7 million, following 9.4 million net additions during the quarter. Customer deposits increased to USD 167.0 billion, up USD 13.7 billion from the end of June.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights





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Nine-Month 2026 Highlights

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, the Group recorded the following financial and operating performance:





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Management Commentary

Michael Gastauer, Group CEO:

"Our focus remains on building a global platform that combines customer growth with disciplined execution. Adding 9.4 million customers during the quarter demonstrates the scale of the opportunity ahead. We intend to support that growth through continued investment in technology, service quality and the infrastructure required for reliable international banking and payments."

Daniel Dumitrascu, Group CFO:

"The third-quarter figures represent further progress in revenue, earnings and operating efficiency. Revenue growth of 17.2% and net-income growth of 13.0% over the preceding quarter, alongside a Cost/ Income Ratio below 60%, provide a strong foundation for the final quarter. Our priorities remain expense discipline, prudent financial management and investment that supports sustainable growth."

Outlook for 2026

The Group's June 2026 shareholder update outlined annual targets of approximately USD 22 billion in revenue and USD 8.5 billion in net profit. Following nine-month revenue of USD 17.5 billion and net income of USD 7.0 billion, fourth-quarter contributions of USD 4.5 billion and USD 1.5 billion, respectively, would bring full-year performance to those amounts.

The customer base of 124.7 million at 30 September compares with the published strategic aim of 130 million customers. A further 5.3 million net customer additions would achieve that objective.

About Black Banx Group

Black Banx Group is a global digital banking platform providing borderless financial services to more than 100 million private and business clients in 180 countries. The Group offers multi- currency accounts, global payments, and technology-driven financial solutions designed for the modern digital economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about future performance, annual targets and customer growth are forward-looking and depend on assumptions concerning customer activity, market conditions, operating costs and other factors. These statements describe expectations and objectives rather than guarantees. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

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