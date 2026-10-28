

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hulic Co., Ltd. (HULCF) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY69.470 billion, or JPY91.48 per share. This compares with JPY60.624 billion, or JPY79.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 35.5% to JPY574.725 billion from JPY424.218 billion last year.



Hulic Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY69.470 Bln. vs. JPY60.624 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY91.48 vs. JPY79.79 last year. -Revenue: JPY574.725 Bln vs. JPY424.218 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 165.92 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 900.000 B



Guidance is basic EPS



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