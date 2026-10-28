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Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
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7 Tage

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WKN: 868323 | ISIN: US8318652091 | Ticker-Symbol: 3SM
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 09:30
54,84 Euro
-1,61 % -0,90
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AO SMITH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AO SMITH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,1456,2207:38
55,4856,0607:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AO SMITH
AO SMITH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AO SMITH CORPORATION54,84-1,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.