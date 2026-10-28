NIL Technology (NILT), the world leading manufacturer of advanced meta-optics, announces the product launch of the metaEye camera, an ultra-compact camera designed and specified for eye-tracking in smart AI glasses and AR/VR headsets.

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Smaller than a grain of rice, NIL Technology's metaEye is the world's first all-meta-optics camera, designed for eye tracking in smart AI glasses and AR/VR headsets.

The metaEye cameras consist of two meta-optical elements (MOEs) that are integrated together with a bandpass filter and multiple apertures into a single solid lens cube, mounted directly on the cover glass of the image sensor. Meta-optics is an emerging area of optics where semiconductor nanostructure processes are used to build flat optics allowing new functionalities not possible to achieve with single refractive lenses. The metaEye design eliminates the use of bulky refractive optics.

The metaEye is first of its kind in several ways. It is the first all-meta-optics camera on the market, and the first product on the market with two MOEs. The performance of the metaEye is a testimony to NILT's market leading capabilities in meta-optics, from unique proprietary design models to a state-of-the-art dedicated MOE mass production line. The MOEs are designed and produced in-house and assembled into cameras by our partners.

"We engaged multiple key customers in qualification builds over the past 1.5 years. We are excited these customers are ramping to mass production this year with amazing products," says Brian Orr, SVP, Sales Marketing at NILT.

The metaEye was recognized with a SPIE Prism Award in 2025.

"Eliminating the use of refractive optics enables the unique properties of the metaEye: The use of flat optics supports a compact lens stack without any airgaps or plastic parts, providing excellent performance stability across a wide range of temperatures, beyond anything in market. As the name suggests, this camera is purpose-built for eye-tracking applications, with specifications that align exceptionally well with industry requirements," says Ulrich Quaade, VP Optics at NILT.

The metaEye camera is the first configuration using the metaCamera architecture developed by NILT. The metaCamera architecture is highly customizable, and the cameras can be configured for different use cases and different image sensors. Examples of other use cases of the metaCamera architecture are the metaInfinity (far field imaging) and the metaMacro (macro imaging) cameras.

Companies interested in designing the metaCamera architecture into wearables, robotics, medical, or other applications are encouraged to evaluate the metaEye solution.

Selected metaEye specifications below and full specifications can be found at www.nilt.com/metaeye.

Part number TM28-901013 Sensor OG0TC1B Resolution 400 x 400 Pixel size 2.2 x 2.2 µm Size 1.68 x 1.68 x 2.11 mm Weight 12.9 mg Operation wavelength 850 nm Object distance 15 40 mm Design wavelength 850 nm +/- 20 nm

About NIL Technology (NILT)

NIL Technology (NILT), founded in 2006, is an optical solutions company designing, developing, and manufacturing optical elements and components using high-precision nanoscale features. NILT creates competitive advantages with flat optics (meta-optics) in optical applications for 3D sensing, consumer electronics, machine vision, autonomous vehicles, telecommunication, and AR. With its background in mastering and nanoimprint, the company produces masters and offers nano-foundry services. NILT is based in Denmark and has offices in Switzerland, Sweden, US, and a manufacturing in Malaysia. NILT is owned by Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation (www.radiant.com.tw).

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Contacts:

Media inquiries, please contact Pamela Robertson, Marketing and Communications, NIL Technology, email: pamr@nilt.com



Sales and product inquiries, please contact Brian Orr, SVP, Sales Marketing, email: contact@nilt.com