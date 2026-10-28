Bright Eye Clinic Named Ophthalmology Wellness Clinic of the Year in Korea at 2026 GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Eye Clinic has been honored with the "Ophthalmology Wellness Clinic of the Year in Korea" award at the 2026 GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards, recognizing its sustained excellence in patient care and commitment to long-term eye health outcomes. This distinction highlights the clinic's unique position as a premier destination for international patients seeking advanced vision correction and cataract care in South Korea.

Patients seeking comprehensive eye wellness solutions are invited to visithttps://en.brighteyesclinic.com/to learn more about Bright Eye Clinic's services and schedule a consultation.

The GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards evaluate healthcare providers based on quality of care, patient experience, and industry expertise, emphasizing continuity of care and patient-centric wellness strategies. Bright Eye Clinic's recognition stems from its ability to integrate premium medical technology with personalized support, setting a new benchmark for ophthalmology practices in the region. Unlike clinics prioritizing surgical volume, Bright Eye Clinic utilizes premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) exclusively from top-tier global manufacturers, tailoring each treatment plan to the patient's specific lifestyle and visual goals.

Serving International Patients with Multilingual Excellence

Bright Eye Clinic serves a diverse demographic from the United States, Singapore, Australia, and beyond, supported by an eight-language system. Dedicated coordinators assist throughout consultations, surgery, and postoperative care, removing communication barriers. The clinic maintains cross-border continuity of care, ensuring consistent support even after patients return home. Additionally, its KAHF (Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients) accreditation reinforces a commitment to global benchmarks in healthcare delivery and patient safety.

Leadership Perspective

"This award reflects the collective work of our medical team," said Dr. Hyun-Chul Cheon, Chief Medical Director of Bright Eye Clinic. "Our commitment to protecting each patient's eye health over the long term aligns with the goals of wellness and longevity: healthy aging and a better quality of life." Following this recognition, the clinic plans to strengthen multilingual resources and refine procedures to further elevate the international patient experience.

About Bright Eye Clinic

Bright Eye Clinic is an ophthalmology clinic in Seoul, South Korea, offering vision correction and presbyopia and cataract care, with patient services in eight languages. It holds KAHF (Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients) accreditation, a Korean government program that evaluates service quality and patient safety for international patients.

Website: https://en.brighteyesclinic.com/

Contacts:

Younhwan Choi

International Business Dept. Bright Eye Clinic

judah@brightlife.co.kr

WhatsApp +82-10-6270-4978

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