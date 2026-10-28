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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design Calls for Entries for 15th International Poster Triennale in Toyama, 2027 (IPT2027)

Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design Calls for Entries for 15th International Poster Triennale in Toyama, 2027 (IPT2027)

TOYAMA, Japan, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design has announced a call for entries for the "15th International Poster Triennale in Toyama 2027" (abbreviated as IPT2027; Dates: Mid-December 2027 - March 2028 (tentative)), an international poster exhibition held every three years at the museum. Detailed guidelines and other information regarding the call for entries are available on the IPT2027 page of the museum's website.

ENTRY CATEGORIES

CATEGORY A / CATEGORY B: Printed posters
These categories are open to all applicants with no age restrictions or special requirements.

CATEGORY A
- Posters on any theme (no credit line is required.)
- Number of submissions: Up to 3 submissions
*A set of up to 3 posters may be submitted as a single work.

CATEGORY B
- Theme: "FACE"
The poster must include the following two elements:
(1) The word "FACE"
(2) The credit line "IPT2027"

- Number of submissions: Up to 2 submissions
*Single posters only. Multiple posters entered as a poster set or series will not be accepted.

Submission Method (Categories A & B)
After completing the mandatory online registration, the printed posters should be sent by post or courier to the museum. Digital submissions are not accepted.

U30 + STUDENT CATEGORY: Digital submissions
This category is open to applicants aged 30 or under, as well as students of any age.
- Theme: "FACE"
The poster must include the following two elements:
(1) The word "FACE"
(2) The credit line "IPT2027"

- Number of submissions: Up to 2 submissions
*Single works only. Multiple works entered as a set or series will not be accepted.

Submission Method
Submissions should be sent as digital files via the online submission portal.

Please see the application requirements for further details: https://tad-toyama.jp/en/ipt

*Eligibility: Posters produced on or after February 1, 2024.

Submission Period
Thursday, January 14 - Friday, March 12, 2027, 6 p.m. (JST)

Reference materials
1. IPT2027 Entry rules and guidelines
https://tad-toyama.jp/en/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/IPT2027_entrie_eng.pdf

2. The 15th International Poster Triennale in Toyama, 2027 (IPT2027)
https://tad-toyama.jp/en/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/IPT2027_kaisai_eng.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toyama-prefectural-museum-of-art-and-design-calls-for-entries-for-15th-international-poster-triennale-in-toyama-2027-ipt2027-302921625.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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