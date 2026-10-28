TruKKer Accelerates Digital Freight Innovation with Tencent Cloud Infrastructure and AI-Coding assistant, CodeBuddy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that TruKKer Middle East, the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) largest digital freight network, is modernizing its technology environment by migrating workloads to Tencent Cloud's local cloud infrastructure in the Saudi Arabia Region while adopting CodeBuddy, Tencent Cloud's AI-powered software development assistant, to enhance engineering productivity and support its DevOps transformation.

Building a Localized and Scalable Cloud Foundation

As an AI-powered freight ecosystem connecting shippers and carriers through its proprietary digital platform, TruKKer enables real-time freight matching and supply-demand optimization across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and neighboring markets. With a carrier network of more than 75,000 trucks and over 1,200 enterprise customers spanning FMCG, retail, automotive, construction, and energy sectors, the company's technology platform supports real-time freight matching, dispatch, tracking and settlement operations in the region around the clock.

To support its next phase of growth, TruKKer will leverage Tencent Cloud's local infrastructure and portfolio of cloud computing, storage, networking, database, and AI capabilities to gain a scalable and reliable foundation that supports increasingly complex logistics operations. The migration is expected to reduce latency, enhance application responsiveness, strengthen service reliability, and support compliance with Saudi Arabia's data residency requirements.

Accelerating Engineering Productivity with CodeBuddy

Alongside its cloud modernization initiative, TruKKer has adopted CodeBuddy, Tencent Cloud's AI-powered software development assistant, as a strategic component of its DevOps transformation journey.

Embedded across the software development lifecycle, CodeBuddy supports engineering teams through AI-assisted code generation, code review, pull request analysis and CI/CD workflow optimization. The platform also helps automate routine development and operational tasks, including test generation, configuration updates, deployment validation and incident troubleshooting, reducing manual effort while improving development efficiency.

By integrating AI into daily development workflows, TruKKer aims to accelerate deployment cycles, improve engineering productivity, and enable teams to focus on strategic innovation and customer-facing initiatives. Combined with Tencent Cloud's local cloud infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, CodeBuddy helps provide TruKKer with a modern technology foundation that supports faster innovation, greater operational efficiency and long-term business growth.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA, Operations, Channel Development and Marketing of Tencent Cloud International, said: "As organizations across the Middle East continue to accelerate digital transformation, there is growing demand for trusted technology partners that can provide reliable local infrastructure, AI-powered innovation and strong technical support. We are pleased to support TruKKer through Tencent Cloud's Saudi Arabia Region and AI solutions such as CodeBuddy, helping the company modernize its technology foundation, enhance engineering efficiency and accelerate innovation as it continues to scale across the region."

Pradeep Mallavarapu, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of TruKKer Middle East, said: "Our goal is to continuously strengthen the technology foundation behind our digital freight ecosystem while delivering greater efficiency and visibility for customers and carrier partners. With Tencent Cloud's local infrastructure and AI-powered solutions such as CodeBuddy, we can modernize our cloud environment, streamline software development workflows, and accelerate innovation across the business. This provides us with a strong foundation to support future growth and allows us to better serve customers across the region."

The collaboration highlights Tencent Cloud's continued investment in Saudi Arabia and its commitment to supporting enterprises with local cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities and comprehensive technology services. As demand for digital transformation and AI adoption continues to grow across the region, Tencent Cloud remains focused on helping enterprises build scalable, intelligent, and locally compliant technology environments that support long-term innovation and growth.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About TruKKer

Founded in 2016, TruKKer was built to bring structure, transparency, and control to a fragmented freight industry across the EMEA region and beyond.

What began as a technology-driven method to connect shippers with reliable trucking capacity has evolved into a comprehensive digital freight ecosystem. Today, TruKKer connects 75,000+ verified trucks across 3 continents, serving critical industries such as FMCG, construction, oil & gas, chemicals, and retail across the EMEA.

At the core of TruKKer is a cloud-native, AI-enabled platform that unifies freight procurement, execution, tracking, documentation, and payments into one intelligent control layer. This gives shippers certainty, visibility, and cost control, while enabling carriers to access consistent loads and faster, transparent earnings.

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