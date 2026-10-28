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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 07:48 Uhr
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Jiahui Health: Jiahui Launches International Cell Therapy Center to Expand Global Access to CAR-T Treatment

Jiahui Launches International Cell Therapy Center to Expand Global Access to CAR-T Treatment

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiahui International Hospital launched Jiahui International Cell Therapy Center, building on landmark CAR-T cases and multidisciplinary expertise to serve patients from China and abroad.

The center was unveiled at the inaugural Jiahui International Cell Therapy Summit on October 23, hosted by Jiahui International Hospital and co-organized by Jiahui Medical Research & Education Group (J-Med). The event attracted livestream viewing registrations from 14 countries and regions.

Prof. HAO Siguo, Chief of Hematology at Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC), and Prof. XUAN Linli, Chief of Medical Oncology at JICC, joined experts discussing cellular therapies for blood cancers, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases.

Eric J. Rubin, Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), noted that NEJM published one research article by Chinese scholars a decade ago, compared with more than 20 in 2026. Prof. John K. HSIANG, Chairman of Jiahui Health Executive Committee, highlighted China's advances in medical innovation.

JICC has established a track record of pioneering CAR-T treatments and encouraging long-term patient outcomes. In September 2023, JICC treated China's first international patient to receive axicabtagene ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) CAR-T therapy, a Singaporean woman with primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, who remains relapse-free more than three years after treatment. Building on this milestone, JICC has provided CAR-T treatment to patients from Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Russia, Hungary, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, the Maldives and other countries and regions. Following China's June 2026 approval of Satri-cel (CT041), the world's first CAR-T therapy approved for solid tumors, Jiahui became one of the first institutions to introduce it clinically and treated the world's first international recipient-a 59-year-old New Zealand patient with advanced gastroduodenal cancer.

Prof. Allen WU, President of Jiahui International Hospital, said growing international demand helped drive the center's launch. The hospital provides nearly 500,000 patient visits annually to people from 180 countries and regions. The new center will link research and clinical care through multidisciplinary expertise and international patient services.

Read the full story: https://jiahui.com/en/news/231

Contact Jiahui International Cancer Center:
Email: internationaloffice@jiahui.com
WhatsApp: +852 4619 1904
WeChat: Jiahui-GSN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jiahui-launches-international-cell-therapy-center-to-expand-global-access-to-car-t-treatment-302921799.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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