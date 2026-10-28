Cavli Inc.: Cavli Wireless Launches Cavli360, a Collaborative Industry Magazine Connecting the Global IoT Ecosystem

Cavli Wireless Launches Cavli360, a Collaborative Industry Magazine Connecting the Global IoT Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavli Wireless, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, has launched the inaugural edition of Cavli360, a new industry publication featuring insights, experiences, and perspectives from across the connected technology landscape.

Officially launched at electronicaIndia2026inBengaluru, Cavli360 is a collaborative platform that brings together insights and perspectives from Cavli Wireless's leadership team, customers, distributors, technology partners, industry experts, and analysts to spotlight innovations, industry developments, and emerging trends shaping the future of IoT.

Read Cavli360 Edition 1 online: Explore the digital magazine

Reflecting on nearly a decade of innovation and technological advancement, the inaugural edition of Cavli360 features insights from John Mathew, Founder and CEO of Cavli Wireless, on the company's evolution, technological breakthroughs, and key milestones that have shaped its journey in the cellular IoT industry.

Perspectives from Cavli's co-founders further shed light on the strategic and operational foundations that have supported the company's growth over the years, while outlining its vision for the future.

Strategic Growth Highlights

Manufacturing expansion: Plans to triple manufacturing capacity.

Plans to triple manufacturing capacity. International growth: Expanding beyond the Indian market to meet growing international demand.

Expanding beyond the Indian market to meet growing international demand. Talent development: Shifting from talent acquisition toward nurturing talent and developing capabilities internally.

The magazine also brings together insights from Cavli's leadership and functional teams, exploring the core capabilities behind its end-to-end IoT ecosystem. Covering hardware architecture, embedded firmware, RF engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing, customer support, and regulatory certifications, the articles highlight the depth of Cavli's technical expertise and the engineering capabilities that drive its IoT innovations. Contributions from Cavli's regional sales leaders provide insights into evolving market dynamics, changing customer requirements, and emerging opportunities across international markets.

Additionally, the publication provides a glimpse into Cavli's end-to-end IoT ecosystem, highlighting its cellular IoT module portfolio, global connectivity powered by MNO/MVNO partnerships, and the Cavli Hubble platform that enables seamless connectivity management, remote device management, and lifecycle orchestration across IoT deployments.

Technical and IoT Ecosystem Highlights

Engineering expertise: Hardware architecture, embedded firmware, RF engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing, customer support, and regulatory certifications.

Hardware architecture, embedded firmware, RF engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing, customer support, and regulatory certifications. Cellular IoT and connectivity: LPWAN, LTE, and 5G cellular IoT modules with integrated eSIM connectivity, powered by global MNO/MVNO partnerships for seamless cellular IoT connectivity.

LPWAN, LTE, and 5G cellular IoT modules with integrated eSIM connectivity, powered by global MNO/MVNO partnerships for seamless cellular IoT connectivity. Cavli Hubble platform: Connectivity management, remote device management, and lifecycle orchestration across IoT deployments.

Beyond internal perspectives, Cavli360 brings together insights from technology partners, distributors, customers, and industry analysts, offering a broader view of the developments shaping the cellular IoT ecosystem. Expert articles examine key industry trends, including 5G adoption in automotive applications, the convergence of AI and IoT, and the evolution from 5G to 6G. Customer success stories showcase real-world applications of Cavli's integrated IoT solutions across smart retail, supply chain visibility, smart cities, and other sectors, highlighting their role in simplifying connectivity and enabling connected deployments. Technology partners and distributors also offer additional insights into emerging technologies, regional market dynamics, and growth opportunities across the global IoT landscape.

"IoT growth depends on collaboration across the entire ecosystem, from semiconductor providers and technology partners to device manufacturers and end users. Through Cavli360, we aim to bring these voices together and create meaningful conversations around the future of connectivity. We are excited to share insights into the latest developments and emerging trends shaping the IoT ecosystem through this inaugural edition and future editions of Cavli360," remarked Alexander Johann Bufalino, CMO & VP of Cloud Services at Cavli Wireless.

Cavli360 Edition 1 is available digitally on the Cavli Wireless website, making it accessible to readers worldwide. Printed copies will also be distributed at various industry events and exhibitions attended by Cavli Wireless and its distribution partners. This includes the upcoming electronica Munich 2026, taking place from November 10-13, at the Trade Fair Center Messe München, Germany, where attendees can collect a copy from the Cavli Wireless Booth C2.628.

Through Cavli360, Cavli Wireless aims to foster a more connected, collaborative, and forward-looking IoT ecosystem, one where ideas spark innovation and shared knowledge drives progress. Cavli360 is more than a magazine; it is a platform for shaping conversations, inspiring innovation, and advancing the future of IoT together.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider enabling organizations to build, deploy, and manage connected products at scale. Cavli's integrated hardware-to-cloud ecosystem combines cellular IoT modules with built-in eSIM connectivity and Cavli Hubble, a cloud-based platform for IoT connectivity, device and SIM lifecycle management.

Cavli enables OEMs, ODMs, enterprises, and technology partners to develop and scale connected solutions across automotive, industrial, and smart infrastructure applications through its integrated hardware, connectivity, and cloud capabilities.

Headquartered in the United States with engineering and operational capabilities across key markets, Cavli Wireless works with customers and partners worldwide to simplify connected product development and support scalable IoT deployments.

Mariam Abey George, Junior Associate - Digital Marketing

Cavli Wireless

mariam.george@cavliwireless.com

cavliwireless.com

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