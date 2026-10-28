Distributed solar generation is gradually moving to the center of India's energy transition, driven by a growing shortage of land and grid availability for utility-scale solar plants and a policy push for distributed solar. Applications such as rooftop solar systems (in the residential, commercial, and industrial consumer categories), agrivoltaics (which refers to small-scale solar plants on active farmland), and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are changing the way solar generation enters the electricity system. Meanwhile, energy storage, digital energy management, and new business models ...

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