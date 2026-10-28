Acuity RM Group Plc - Exercise of Share Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

("Acuity", or "the Company")

Exercise of Share Warrants

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces that it has received a warrant exercise notice and payment in respect of 1,000,000 Ordinary shares (the "Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of 1.50 pence each for total consideration of £15,000.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 3 November 2026. The Warrant Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Warrant Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the Warrant Shares, the Company will have 314,437,150 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 314,437,150 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Following this issue of the Warrant Shares, the Company has 142,959,872 warrants outstanding.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.