Acuity RM Group Plc - Share Subscription

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

24 November 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

("Acuity", or "the Company")

Share Subscription

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, is pleased to announce that it has agreed a subscription of 6,666,667 ordinary shares ("the Subscription shares") at a price of 1.5 pence each for total consideration of £100,000 from a leading UK smaller companies fund.

Given the funding provided by recent contract wins and exercises of share warrants, the board was not seeking to raise further equity for the existing business, but felt the opportunity to secure a leading UK smaller companies fund as an investor would be of benefit to the Company beyond the subscription itself.

The subscriber will also receive a warrant entitling them to subscribe for a further 6,666,667 ordinary shares. The warrant will be exercisable for eighteen months from admission of the Subscription Shares and has an exercise price of 1.875 pence per share (being a 25% premium to the subscription price). Following the grant of this warrant the company has a total of 89,546,064 warrants outstanding.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 30 November 2026. The Subscription Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Subscription Shares, and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the Subscription Shares, the Company will have 359,327,149 ordinary shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 359,327,149 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Angus Forrest, Chairman David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.