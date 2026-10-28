Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TJP | ISIN: CA82509L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 307
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 09:08
148,46 Euro
-0,39 % -0,58
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOPIFY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOPIFY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,96149,7809:15
148,96149,7809:15
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CookieYes Earns Built for Shopify Badge for Its Cookie Consent App

CookieYes Earns Built for Shopify Badge for Its Cookie Consent App

The badge confirms the app meets Shopify's highest quality standards for performance, design, and integration. All essential compliance features are free for Shopify merchants.

MILTON KEYNES, England, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CookieYes, the consent management platform trusted by over 2 million websites, has earned Shopify's Built for Shopify badge for its cookie consent app, awarded on 9 October 2026. All essential features, including advanced ones, are free for Shopify merchants within fair usage limits.

Since updating its Shopify app on 23 September, daily installs have risen 59%. To date, more than 8,600 Shopify stores have installed CookieYes.

Shopify awards the Built for Shopify badge to apps that meet its highest standards for performance, design, and integration, including storefront speed and ease of use.

For online stores, managing cookie consent becomes more complex as new apps, advertising pixels, and analytics tools introduce trackers, and requirements differ across markets under laws such as the GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD. CookieYes addresses these challenges through one app.

Merchants can install CookieYes from the Shopify App Store, select their target regions, customise the consent banner, and activate it through Shopify's theme editor, without coding or a separate dashboard.

The app offers automated cookie scanning, scheduled rescans, automatic script blocking, and consent logs. Its geo-targeted banners support GDPR opt-in requirements in Europe and opt-out controls in applicable US states, with customisation and support for over 40 languages.

"More Shopify merchants are selling across borders, and each new market brings its own consent rules," said Anvar T.K., CEO of CookieYes. "Our job as a recognised consent management platform is to make those requirements easier to manage. Built for Shopify is a welcome nod to that work from Shopify."

CookieYes supports Google Consent Mode v2 and IAB TCF 2.4. To install CookieYes, visit https://apps.shopify.com/cookieyes.

About CookieYes

CookieYes is a consent management platform that helps over 2 million websites comply with privacy laws such as the GDPR and CCPA. It offers automated cookie scanning, customisable consent banners, geo-targeting, consent logging, and integrations for WordPress, Shopify, and other platforms. A certified Gold-tier Google CMP Partner, CookieYes is used by businesses including Ahrefs, Toyota, KFC, Domino's, and Forbes.

Website: cookieyes.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cookieyes-earns-built-for-shopify-badge-for-its-cookie-consent-app-302920603.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.