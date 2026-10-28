STACK Infrastructure, Inc.: STACK Infrastructure Appoints Jim Smith as Chief Executive Officer, STACK EMEA

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure ("STACK"), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the appointment of Jim Smith as Chief Executive Officer of STACK EMEA.

Phil Koen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, emphasized the Board's confidence in STACK's direction and the continued strength of its EMEA leadership team. "Jim is an accomplished industry leader with an exceptional track record of delivering growth and operational excellence," said Phil Koen, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His deep industry expertise and understanding of STACK's business make him ideally positioned to lead EMEA through its next phase of growth."

Smith joined STACK in 2025 after serving as an operating partner to Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure and has been integral in delivering STACK's largest projects in EMEA. Before that Smith had key leadership positions at Equinix, Microsoft and Digital Realty, where he played instrumental roles in scaling international infrastructure platforms, developing innovative delivery models, and leading large-scale development programs.

Today, STACK EMEA operates across seven markets in six countries, with a scaled, powered pipeline supporting growth throughout the region. "STACK EMEA has built a strong foundation for continued growth, supported by an exceptional team and trusted client partnerships," said Smith. "I look forward to building on this momentum, strengthening our capabilities, and continuing to deliver the critical digital infrastructure our clients need."

The appointment supports STACK's unified global operating model ensuring consistent delivery for clients and continued alignment with the company's global strategy. The STACK Board thanks Brian Cox for his interim leadership of STACK EMEA over the past year. Matt VanderZanden will continue to lead STACK Americas, and Preet Gona will continue to lead STACK APAC.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world's most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Srikandarajah

press-emea@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51f87b92-a702-41ba-862e-b71095c34ed4