

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Central Japan Railway Company (CJPRY) released earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY288.436 billion, or JPY303.12 per share. This compares with JPY298.116 billion, or JPY305.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to JPY1.013 trillion from JPY982.202 billion last year.



Central Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY288.436 Bln. vs. JPY298.116 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY303.12 vs. JPY305.12 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.013 Tn vs. JPY982.202 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 512.38 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.049 T



All EPS are basic



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